AGTC to Present at the OIS Gene Therapy Innovation Showcase on February 18, 2021

February 16, 2021 | About: AGTC +30.58%

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation ( AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the OIS Gene Therapy Innovation Showcase, taking place virtually on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM CST.

The event will include a market overview and start-up spotlight, followed by a panel discussion featuring recognized experts in the field. The panel will highlight unique perspectives on gene therapy in the eye care sector and product viability.

Event registration is complimentary. To register, visit: https://hopin.com/sign_up

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry-leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders.

IR/PR Contacts:
David Carey (IR) or Tom Vickery (PR)
FINN Partners
T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8482
[email protected] or [email protected]

Corporate Contacts:
Bill Sullivan
Chief Financial Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 843-5728
[email protected]

Stephen Potter
Chief Business Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 413-2754
[email protected]

