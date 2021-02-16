Moore Kuehn Encourages FUSE, GRNV, FCAC, and FGNA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Fusion Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE: FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition has agreed to merge with MoneyLion. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Fusion will own just 12% of the combined company.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Helbiz. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of GreenVision will own only 19% of the combined company.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FCAC)

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Sharecare. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Falcon Capital will own less than 20% of the combined company.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. has agreed to merge with Opportunity Financial. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of FG will retain only 30% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-fuse-grnv-fcac-and-fgna-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301229101.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC