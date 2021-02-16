Goldwind Americas Surpasses 1-Gigawatt in North America

CHICAGO, Feb 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldwind Americas, the North American subsidiary of Goldwind Science & Technology ("Goldwind"), today announced Goldwind has surpassed one-gigawatt (GW) of total wind turbine capacity with the delivery of more than 400 megawatts of wind turbines in 2020 and early 2021 – marking a new company record for sales and delivery in Canada and the U.S.

The two latest projects totaling more than 400 MW – one located in western Canada and one in Texas – feature Goldwind's latest evolution of its Permanent Magnet Direct-Drive wind turbines (PMDD), the GW4S. The GW4S wind turbines feature a rated capacity of 4.2 megawatts, 136 and 155-meter rotor diameters, and a hub height of 110-meters. Goldwind's 4S MW series also includes rated capacities of 4.5 MW and 4.8 MW for Class III and Class II wind sites, respectively.

"For more than ten years, Goldwind Americas has been steadfast in its approach to the United States and broader North American wind markets. Now, Goldwind is pleased to be expanding its install base of PMDD turbines in this market -- further demonstrating differentiation through innovation, quality, and performance," says David Sale, Chief Executive Officer for Goldwind Americas. "Goldwind's latest 4-megawatt turbines, and its future 5S series, underscores our ability to bring trusted industry-leading products, services, and technology to our customers and their projects."

Goldwind currently operates in 27 countries and has installed more than 40,000 wind turbine units globally, the vast majority featuring its Permanent Magnet Direct Drive technology. The more than 1-gigawatt North American turbine fleet boasted an average availability of 99 percent, bringing high reliability and up-time to customers.

"The choice to use Goldwind machines in the world's largest wind markets is rooted in the performance of PMDD technology, a localized approach to service and management, and Goldwind's unwavering commitment to supporting projects and people in the communities where we operate," states Grant Qualley, Director of North American Sales for Goldwind Americas. "Projects using Goldwind turbines and maintenance services thrive because of the people who are involved – our employees, customers, and the producers, vendors, contractors, engineers, and transportation workers within our supply chain."

Goldwind's wind turbines provide cleaner, more cost-effective energy, while creating jobs, stimulating economic growth, and reducing the impact of climate change on the environment. Goldwind's business approach of internationalization through localization has resulted in more than 10 years of operating experience in North America. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Goldwind Americas (a/k/a Goldwind USA, Inc.) and its affiliates have more than 100 local employees at 6 regional hub locations in three countries – Canada, the U.S., and the Republic of Panama.

About Goldwind Americas

Goldwind Americas is a subsidiary of Goldwind Science & Technology (SZSE: 002202) (HK: 2208), a world leading wind turbine technology and energy solutions provider. Goldwind's revolutionary Permanent Magnet Direct Drive (PMDD) technology is shaping a new standard in wind energy. Goldwind offers a full suite of innovative renewable energy solutions, including equipment sales, service, and capital. Goldwind Americas is a tradename of Goldwind USA, Inc. To learn more, visit www.goldwindamericas.com.

GOLDWIND AMERICAS MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren La Marche

Marketing & Communications

M: +1 (602) 717-3223

E: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldwind-americas-surpasses-1-gigawatt-in-north-america-301229170.html

SOURCE Goldwind Americas