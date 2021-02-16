>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Grupo LALA Announces Dividend Payment

February 16, 2021 | About: MEX:LALAB +0.82%

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 16, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB) , announces that, as resolved by its Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on March 23, 2020 (the "Meeting"), the payment of an annual cash dividend of $ 0.6152 pesos will be made for each share representing the capital stock of LALA that is in circulation, payable in four installments of MXN $0.1538 each, against the delivery of the corresponding coupon.

Grupo LALA logo

Accordingly, on February 24, 2021, the fourth and last dividend payment referenced above will be made against the delivery of coupon No. 27, in the amount of MXN $0.1538 for each share representing the capital stock of LALA that is in circulation as of the payment date.

In accordance with the Meeting's resolution, the cash dividend will be taken from earnings generated as of fiscal year 2014 and are thus subject to a 10% income tax retention according to applicable tax regulation.

Regarding the definitive share certificates deposited with the S.D. Indeval (Institución para el Depósito de Valores S.A. de C.V.), the dividend payment will be made through that Institution in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective contracts entered by LALA shareholders with their securities custodian.

For more information:
David González Peláez and Israel Rentería, CFA
[email protected]

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 30 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-announces-dividend-payment-301229197.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)