Pollo Tropical® And The Miami HEAT Are Coming In Hot Launching A Spicy Chicken Lineup As Part Of Their Iconic Partnership

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, fans of Pollo Tropical® and the Miami HEAT are sure to be fired up over the spicy new "HEAT Lineup at Pollo Tropical" launching in restaurants across the state. As part of this first-ever menu collaboration between the two Miami brands, the offering will feature a Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a Spicy Tostón Sandwich and a Spicy HEAT Sauce.

The Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is the latest addition to the brand's successful Cuban Pressed Sandwich lineup. The sandwich includes hand-breaded, crispy chicken served on a Cuban roll with Swiss cheese, potato sticks, mayo and the signature Spicy HEAT Sauce. It will have some competition to be the lineup MVP, as the Tostón sandwich offers the same crispy chicken, Swiss cheese and Signature Spicy HEAT sauce, but layered between two tostones. And for those who want an extra kick on any of their Pollo favorites, the Spicy HEAT sauce will be offered a la carte.

"As the official Pollo of the Miami HEAT, we're thrilled to spice up our menu with the HEAT lineup and bring new, bold flavors to our guests. We knew teaming up with the Miami HEAT to launch these spicy sandwiches would be the perfect way to get fans of both brands excited," said Hope Diaz, Chief Marketing Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Parent Company of Pollo Tropical.

"I can't tell you how excited the Miami HEAT are to be on the menu at Pollo Tropical," said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Miami HEAT. "Since 1988, the HEAT and Pollo have been synonymous with South Florida. Now, we get to provide a little HEAT to the menu. We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on these incredible sandwiches."

The Miami HEAT lineup is now available in restaurants and online for curbside, in-store pick-up and delivery through the new MyPollo® App for a limited time.

About the Miami HEAT

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association's Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat AmericanAirlines Arena. The HEAT is a three-time NBA Champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is a celebrated leader in every discipline of the business of basketball. AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts over 150 events per year. AmericanAirlines Arena has maintained its position as the #1 Arena in Florida for the fourth consecutive year, has claimed the #11 spot in the United States, and has placed #22 in the world according to Pollstar's 2018 year-end rankings of the world's top arenas. The Arena is located on the waterfront in the thriving arts and entertainment district in downtown Miami. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and AAArena.com.

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates over 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jack Wolfe, IMPACT PUBLICITY, 786/326-6763; [email protected]

Jill DiGeronimo, IMPACT PUBLICITY, 786/326-6763; [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pollo-tropical-and-the-miami-heat-are-coming-in-hot-launching-a-spicy-chicken-lineup-as-part-of-their-iconic-partnership-301229260.html

SOURCE Pollo Tropical