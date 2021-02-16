Tremblant Capital Group Buys Brinker International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells Farfetch, Five Below Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Tremblant Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys Brinker International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Wingstop Inc, sells Farfetch, Five Below Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, Q2 Holdings Inc, Varonis Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tremblant Capital Group. As of 2020Q4, Tremblant Capital Group owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tremblant+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 750,100 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 2,737,380 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.17% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 498,214 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 819,510 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.86% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 3,426,465 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Wingstop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.33 and $145.83, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $165.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 259,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 179.89%. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $58.09, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,416,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 121.21%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3270.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 29,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 48.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 4,257,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 75.29%. The purchase prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 748,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 312.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,258,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,021,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc. The sale prices were between $31.69 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $39.36.