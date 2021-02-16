UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

Investment company UBP Investment Advisors SA (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UBP Investment Advisors SA. As of 2020Q4, UBP Investment Advisors SA owns 107 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VT, BND, MA, BIDU, GOOGL, UNH, T, ORCL, JNJ, EWJ, MRNA, MIC, DIS, PLUG, BABA, NVDA, TSLA, IRM, LRCX, LVS, SBUX, EWM, NTAP, EIDO, GE, VWO, XLI, LNC, SUN, V, C, BXMX, SPG, HIL, PFG, EA, VNM, VGIT, THD, EOG, VCSH, KWEB, XOM, VWOB, EWC, KLAC, PLTR, ZM, GLD, SPKE, INO,
- Added Positions: FLRN, SPIP, CWB, NEAR, SGOL, BIL, AMZN, AAPL, GOVT, EEM, MSFT, URTH, EMB, VCLT, LEMB, QCOM, GREK, FB, LQD, SHY, INDA, NKE, GOOG, EWU, AGZ, ABBV, EMLC, TMUS, JPM, EXAS, CRM, AMD, AMAT, ILF, IVV, INTC, GILD, AMRN, LLY, HD, HUM, PGR, BLK, TSCO, DG,
- Reduced Positions: USMV,
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 579,271 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.21%
- SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 516,905 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.07%
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 258,326 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66%
- Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 707,904 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.24%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 131,684 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.66%
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 100,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 29,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 8,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 74.21%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 579,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 50.07%. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 516,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 93.66%. The purchase prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 131,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.21%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 214,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 707,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 99,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.
