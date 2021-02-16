Rr Partners Lp Buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Wyndham Destinations Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Snap-on Inc, Brighthouse Financial Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Rr Partners Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Wyndham Destinations Inc, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Snap-on Inc, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Viad Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rr Partners Lp. As of 2020Q4, Rr Partners Lp owns 17 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: AAP, WYND, DFS,

AAP, WYND, DFS, Reduced Positions: TDY, VVI, LNC,

TDY, VVI, LNC, Sold Out: MLM, SNA, BHF, RJF,

For the details of RR PARTNERS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rr+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Olin Corp (OLN) - 3,341,529 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 810,000 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00% Magna International Inc (MGA) - 886,400 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 979,800 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 369,004 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.78%

Rr Partners Lp added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 119.78%. The purchase prices were between $144.33 and $161.32, with an estimated average price of $154.23. The stock is now traded at around $155.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 369,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rr Partners Lp added to a holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc by 320.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 378,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $240.55 and $284.94, with an estimated average price of $266.83.

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.5.

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $28.69 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $33.67.

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $74.52 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $86.06.