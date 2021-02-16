Roumell Asset Management, LLC Buys Acacia Research Corp, GSI Technology Inc, comScore Inc, Sells Marchex Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Magnite Inc

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Roumell Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Acacia Research Corp, GSI Technology Inc, comScore Inc, Flotek Industries Inc, Leaf Group, sells Marchex Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Magnite Inc, Criteo SA, A10 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roumell Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Roumell Asset Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACTG, FTK, LEAF, SWIR, STRM, SEAC,

ACTG, FTK, LEAF, SWIR, STRM, SEAC, Added Positions: GSIT, SCOR, RIBT, ALLT, ENZ, 6JU,

GSIT, SCOR, RIBT, ALLT, ENZ, 6JU, Reduced Positions: MCHX, BNED, TTI,

MCHX, BNED, TTI, Sold Out: MGNI, CRTO, ATEN, SD,

GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) - 1,338,570 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.52% Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) - 10,291,498 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.33% Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 762,336 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.66% comScore Inc (SCOR) - 2,999,755 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.83% Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) - 2,769,479 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.63%

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Acacia Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.15 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 971,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.97 and $2.97, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 1,070,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Leaf Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $6.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 471,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sierra Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $12.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 138,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.33 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 791,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SeaChange International Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.71 and $1.4, with an estimated average price of $0.87. The stock is now traded at around $1.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 601,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GSI Technology Inc by 49.52%. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 1,338,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in comScore Inc by 63.83%. The purchase prices were between $1.86 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 2,999,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in RiceBran Technologies by 226.79%. The purchase prices were between $0.39 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 3,897,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BioCardia Inc by 69.70%. The purchase prices were between $1.61 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $2.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 565,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Criteo SA. The sale prices were between $12.41 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in A10 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $6.27 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $7.88.

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $1.59 and $3.49, with an estimated average price of $2.47.