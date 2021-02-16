>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Roumell Asset Management, LLC Buys Acacia Research Corp, GSI Technology Inc, comScore Inc, Sells Marchex Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Magnite Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: GSIT -1.15% SCOR -1.77% RIBT +22.9% 6JU +0% ACTG -1.75% FTK -4.12% LEAF -6.96% SWIR +1.17% STRM -7% SEAC +4.14% MG -0.13%

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Roumell Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Acacia Research Corp, GSI Technology Inc, comScore Inc, Flotek Industries Inc, Leaf Group, sells Marchex Inc, Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Magnite Inc, Criteo SA, A10 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roumell Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Roumell Asset Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roumell Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roumell+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Roumell Asset Management, LLC
  1. GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) - 1,338,570 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.52%
  2. Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) - 10,291,498 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.33%
  3. Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 762,336 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.66%
  4. comScore Inc (SCOR) - 2,999,755 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.83%
  5. Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) - 2,769,479 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.63%
New Purchase: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Acacia Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.15 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 971,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Flotek Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.97 and $2.97, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 1,070,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Leaf Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $6.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 471,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sierra Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $12.58. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 138,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Streamline Health Solutions Inc (STRM)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.33 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 791,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SeaChange International Inc (SEAC)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SeaChange International Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.71 and $1.4, with an estimated average price of $0.87. The stock is now traded at around $1.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 601,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: GSI Technology Inc (GSIT)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GSI Technology Inc by 49.52%. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 1,338,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: comScore Inc (SCOR)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in comScore Inc by 63.83%. The purchase prices were between $1.86 and $2.79, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 2,999,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in RiceBran Technologies by 226.79%. The purchase prices were between $0.39 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 3,897,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BioCardia Inc (6JU)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BioCardia Inc by 69.70%. The purchase prices were between $1.61 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $2.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 565,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Sold Out: Criteo SA (CRTO)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Criteo SA. The sale prices were between $12.41 and $20.92, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

Sold Out: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in A10 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $6.27 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $7.88.

Sold Out: SandRidge Energy Inc (SD)

Roumell Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $1.59 and $3.49, with an estimated average price of $2.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Roumell Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Roumell Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Roumell Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Roumell Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Roumell Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)