Stanley Capital Management, LLC Buys Welbilt Inc, Wynn Resorts, TripAdvisor Inc, Sells Navistar International Corp, Nokia Oyj, JELD-WEN Holding Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Stanley Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Welbilt Inc, Wynn Resorts, TripAdvisor Inc, ManpowerGroup Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, sells Navistar International Corp, Nokia Oyj, JELD-WEN Holding Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stanley Capital Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WBT, WYNN, TRIP,

WBT, WYNN, TRIP, Added Positions: MAN, HGV, AER, NLSN, CNC, RLGY, CTVA, ACM, MCK, SSNC, BHC, ANTM, AMAT, BAC, CHNG, RHI, BKNG, ARMK, AXP, FISV, GS, SPR, TEX, FB, TMHC, NCLH, ULTA, BDC, AXTA,

MAN, HGV, AER, NLSN, CNC, RLGY, CTVA, ACM, MCK, SSNC, BHC, ANTM, AMAT, BAC, CHNG, RHI, BKNG, ARMK, AXP, FISV, GS, SPR, TEX, FB, TMHC, NCLH, ULTA, BDC, AXTA, Reduced Positions: MCO, GOOG, MSFT, WPP, FDX, PUMP,

MCO, GOOG, MSFT, WPP, FDX, PUMP, Sold Out: NAVPD.PFD, NOK, JELD,

Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 213,700 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 25,100 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% Centene Corp (CNC) - 124,800 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 85,800 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 353,200 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.77%

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $9.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 417,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $121.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 42,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 89,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc by 81.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.89 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $93.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 54,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 52.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 197,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 136,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 353,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 383,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $21.51.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $20.87 and $26.74, with an estimated average price of $23.99.