>
Articles 

Stanley Capital Management, LLC Buys Welbilt Inc, Wynn Resorts, TripAdvisor Inc, Sells Navistar International Corp, Nokia Oyj, JELD-WEN Holding Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: MAN +1.39% HGV +1.4% AER -0.28% NLSN -1.56% RLGY +0.66% WBT +2.57% WYNN +3.03% TRIP -0.24% NAVPD.PFD +0% NOK -0.96%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Stanley Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Welbilt Inc, Wynn Resorts, TripAdvisor Inc, ManpowerGroup Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, sells Navistar International Corp, Nokia Oyj, JELD-WEN Holding Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stanley Capital Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Stanley Capital Management, LLC
  1. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 213,700 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19%
  2. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 25,100 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
  3. Centene Corp (CNC) - 124,800 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24%
  4. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 85,800 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
  5. Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 353,200 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.77%
New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $9.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 417,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $121.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 42,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 89,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc by 81.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.89 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $93.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 54,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 52.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 197,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 136,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 353,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 383,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Navistar International Corp (NAVPD.PFD)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $21.51.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Sold Out: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $20.87 and $26.74, with an estimated average price of $23.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stanley Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

