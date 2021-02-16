Farallon Capital Management Llc Buys Aramark, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Broadcom Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, IHS Markit, AbbVie Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Farallon Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Aramark, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Broadcom Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Boston Scientific Corp, sells Immunomedics Inc, IHS Markit, AbbVie Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farallon Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Farallon Capital Management Llc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $14.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 4,043,506 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 361,094 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 3,949,181 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.58% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,114,248 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,365,000 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $27.18 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 11,023,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 4,542,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $488.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 622,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.09 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,256,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,357,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 1825.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83. The stock is now traded at around $228.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 962,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 59.96%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 13,238,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 101.78%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,409,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,228,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $227.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,271,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.29%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 853,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Farallon Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.