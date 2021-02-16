Quadrature Capital LTD Buys NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Cigna Corp, JD.com Inc

Investment company Quadrature Capital LTD (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, TC Energy Corp, Pinterest Inc, sells Visa Inc, Cigna Corp, JD.com Inc, Roku Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrature Capital LTD. As of 2020Q4, Quadrature Capital LTD owns 772 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVDA, AMZN, TRP, PINS, ZM, SPGI, NFLX, PDD, FB, GOLD, FDX, EQIX, LRCX, MDB, GM, AXP, NOC, LSPD, ISRG, IBM, WCN, CSGP, CROX, QSR, VZ, ABT, DSGX, DE, MELI, ALGN, GD, OXY, NCLH, MO, BILI, CARR, NXST, VFC, YUMC, PLTR, CACC, HPQ, TRI, PANW, CHWY, NUVA, BMY, CIXX, VIPS, AA, DHR, PCTY, APH, BG, FIS, MKL, MIDD, Y, SAM, CCOI, LII, OLED, DBX, ECL, JWN, LYFT, BAC, BK, BBBY, M, MU, RNR, SSD, GRP.U, AZUL, INSP, BCPC, CBRL, LH, ZNGA, CCMP, FNF, GIS, ITW, NEWT, PENN, AMCX, SMAR, ADS, RE, HRC, LB, AVNW, WEN, TUP, EVRG, XRX, PROF, VNT, APA, CACI, CAH, CLF, FE, HAL, HIBB, HUM, HBAN, KNX, MTH, PVH, SRCL, VICR, G, MAIN, SAVE, AGCO, CSWC, CTXS, RDY, EXP, FCN, FBC, GOL, HSIC, KEY, PH, PHM, O, RGLD, SAH, THC, VSAT, WU, DAC, LMAT, ALGT, SATS, CVE, PRTY, HPE, VST, APPN, ATUS, FTDR, GSX, NOVA, AOUT, EGHT, AEIS, AFG, ACGL, AXS, INGR, DHI, DLX, GGB, LKQ, LAKE, MMS, GL, WAB, GHC, BR, AG, RGA, RILY, AR, SYNH, MCFT, MSGS, TLND, ELF, VVV, SONO, DOW, REAL, AOS, UHAL, AEO, ECOL, ADI, BJRI, EPAY, BCO, CXW, CYBE, DVN, EME, GPC, GGG, THG, JBLU, JEF, LECO, LNN, LMNX, TAP, OIIM, PPG, PCH, ROK, SIMO, SBGI, SKX, TNC, PAG, WAT, WNS, ICFI, LRN, FSM, JBT, STWD, FAF, NOVT, GMED, BLMN, LIND, AKTS, AXTA, WBT, USFD, ATKR, TPIC, EYE, VMD, GH, REZI, HHR, KTB, RVLV, AMN, CLFD, AYI, LNT, AGX, ARCB, AVID, BOKF, BLDP, BANR, BMTC, CMD, CNS, CBU, DRI, DDS, EBIX, EPR, FNB, FARO, FL, FELE, ROCK, FUL, HSII, IMMR, IPG, JACK, JOUT, JNPR, KBAL, MCS, MOD, MORN, MOV, EGOV, PNW, RLI, SPNS, SMTC, STRL, STRA, HLIO, SNV, SYX, TMO, THS, UGI, UHS, WM, WERN, WY, OPRX, LQDT, HIMX, SBH, GLUU, CAI, INFN, TITN, LOPE, VRTS, ADUS, KAR, GBDC, AOSL, LPLA, ESNT, TCS, CCS, LMB, JYNT, FTAI, TPB, ATH, ICHR, AYX, OMP, QTRX, ZUO, EAF, LASR, EVOP, EVER, ESTA, NIU, PD, BRBR, SITM, DDD, AXL, AINV, BSET, BGFV, BDN, BKD, CAL, CBZ, CNA, CRL, CINF, CVGI, CPSI, CCRN, SITC, DBD, SSP, WIRE, EFSC, PLUS, EXPO, EXTR, FSS, THFF, FVE, FFIC, BEN, EVRI, GFF, INOD, TILE, VIAV, KBH, K, KFRC, GOGL, GDEN, LPTH, MBI, MTG, MTW, MDP, MMSI, NVEC, NEOG, UEPS, NYMT, NI, OII, OIS, ARGO, PFBC, PFG, RGS, SEIC, SJR, SNA, SP, STC, NLOK, TEN, TEVA, TBBK, TAC, KMPR, WHR, ZIXI, UVE, SMTS, KOP, IDT, SNCR, EIG, PNNT, FLY, TWO, NX, ARI, KRA, SIX, RYI, BCOV, WMC, CHUY, AMBC, VLRS, NMIH, RYAM, KE, VIRT, CC, PFGC, FRTA, ZTO, TRVG, HGV, HESM, WOW, CGBD, LOMA, CASA, FOCS, IMXI, BCSF, MNRL, HBT, CNXC, ACTG, DAKT, ERF, BGCP, USAS, AT, WSR, ARCO, SLCA, GLOG, MRC, HMHC, MGY, FINV, CEIX, NMRK, ARLO,

NVDA, AMZN, TRP, PINS, ZM, SPGI, NFLX, PDD, FB, GOLD, FDX, EQIX, LRCX, MDB, GM, AXP, NOC, LSPD, ISRG, IBM, WCN, CSGP, CROX, QSR, VZ, ABT, DSGX, DE, MELI, ALGN, GD, OXY, NCLH, MO, BILI, CARR, NXST, VFC, YUMC, PLTR, CACC, HPQ, TRI, PANW, CHWY, NUVA, BMY, CIXX, VIPS, AA, DHR, PCTY, APH, BG, FIS, MKL, MIDD, Y, SAM, CCOI, LII, OLED, DBX, ECL, JWN, LYFT, BAC, BK, BBBY, M, MU, RNR, SSD, GRP.U, AZUL, INSP, BCPC, CBRL, LH, ZNGA, CCMP, FNF, GIS, ITW, NEWT, PENN, AMCX, SMAR, ADS, RE, HRC, LB, AVNW, WEN, TUP, EVRG, XRX, PROF, VNT, APA, CACI, CAH, CLF, FE, HAL, HIBB, HUM, HBAN, KNX, MTH, PVH, SRCL, VICR, G, MAIN, SAVE, AGCO, CSWC, CTXS, RDY, EXP, FCN, FBC, GOL, HSIC, KEY, PH, PHM, O, RGLD, SAH, THC, VSAT, WU, DAC, LMAT, ALGT, SATS, CVE, PRTY, HPE, VST, APPN, ATUS, FTDR, GSX, NOVA, AOUT, EGHT, AEIS, AFG, ACGL, AXS, INGR, DHI, DLX, GGB, LKQ, LAKE, MMS, GL, WAB, GHC, BR, AG, RGA, RILY, AR, SYNH, MCFT, MSGS, TLND, ELF, VVV, SONO, DOW, REAL, AOS, UHAL, AEO, ECOL, ADI, BJRI, EPAY, BCO, CXW, CYBE, DVN, EME, GPC, GGG, THG, JBLU, JEF, LECO, LNN, LMNX, TAP, OIIM, PPG, PCH, ROK, SIMO, SBGI, SKX, TNC, PAG, WAT, WNS, ICFI, LRN, FSM, JBT, STWD, FAF, NOVT, GMED, BLMN, LIND, AKTS, AXTA, WBT, USFD, ATKR, TPIC, EYE, VMD, GH, REZI, HHR, KTB, RVLV, AMN, CLFD, AYI, LNT, AGX, ARCB, AVID, BOKF, BLDP, BANR, BMTC, CMD, CNS, CBU, DRI, DDS, EBIX, EPR, FNB, FARO, FL, FELE, ROCK, FUL, HSII, IMMR, IPG, JACK, JOUT, JNPR, KBAL, MCS, MOD, MORN, MOV, EGOV, PNW, RLI, SPNS, SMTC, STRL, STRA, HLIO, SNV, SYX, TMO, THS, UGI, UHS, WM, WERN, WY, OPRX, LQDT, HIMX, SBH, GLUU, CAI, INFN, TITN, LOPE, VRTS, ADUS, KAR, GBDC, AOSL, LPLA, ESNT, TCS, CCS, LMB, JYNT, FTAI, TPB, ATH, ICHR, AYX, OMP, QTRX, ZUO, EAF, LASR, EVOP, EVER, ESTA, NIU, PD, BRBR, SITM, DDD, AXL, AINV, BSET, BGFV, BDN, BKD, CAL, CBZ, CNA, CRL, CINF, CVGI, CPSI, CCRN, SITC, DBD, SSP, WIRE, EFSC, PLUS, EXPO, EXTR, FSS, THFF, FVE, FFIC, BEN, EVRI, GFF, INOD, TILE, VIAV, KBH, K, KFRC, GOGL, GDEN, LPTH, MBI, MTG, MTW, MDP, MMSI, NVEC, NEOG, UEPS, NYMT, NI, OII, OIS, ARGO, PFBC, PFG, RGS, SEIC, SJR, SNA, SP, STC, NLOK, TEN, TEVA, TBBK, TAC, KMPR, WHR, ZIXI, UVE, SMTS, KOP, IDT, SNCR, EIG, PNNT, FLY, TWO, NX, ARI, KRA, SIX, RYI, BCOV, WMC, CHUY, AMBC, VLRS, NMIH, RYAM, KE, VIRT, CC, PFGC, FRTA, ZTO, TRVG, HGV, HESM, WOW, CGBD, LOMA, CASA, FOCS, IMXI, BCSF, MNRL, HBT, CNXC, ACTG, DAKT, ERF, BGCP, USAS, AT, WSR, ARCO, SLCA, GLOG, MRC, HMHC, MGY, FINV, CEIX, NMRK, ARLO, Added Positions: GOOG, TSLA, AMT, HD, FNV, MSFT, LMT, RY, WMT, GE, F, FTCH, SHOP, CP, LOW, ADBE, TXN, INTC, CCL, PTON, CLX, WPM, CDW, TWTR, COST, TXRH, STNE, CVX, SE, BIDU, DOOO, AMD, CNC, KLIC, VRNS, TWLO, RDFN, AWI, ANSS, PII, AAL, W, ATO, BSX, GPI, KMB, GDS, XP, FMX, HUBB, IEX, LSTR, SLB, ENV, VNET, CARG, FRT, MAT, PEGA, SBAC, SGMS, STKL, TTEK, WRB, HBM, FIVE, WPC, WWE, FTS, EXK, TREE, SABR, DAVA, AMP, CGNX, DCI, GPK, KSS, NGD, NYCB, PRFT, SLAB, TNET, SII, FBHS, QTWO, AFL, ABR, ASB, AGO, NNN, CYH, FHN, FCX, HE, HELE, HFC, DIN, IDCC, LPX, ES, OSK, UNM, YELL, TA, HEAR, EVTC, ATEN, GPRO, UPLD, SGRY, HCAT, PGNY, CAKE, CFR, HT, MAC, NWN, SON, TX, POR, MWA, CMRE, BAH, RFP, SXC, NDLS, ESRT, TACO, SWCH, SWI,

GOOG, TSLA, AMT, HD, FNV, MSFT, LMT, RY, WMT, GE, F, FTCH, SHOP, CP, LOW, ADBE, TXN, INTC, CCL, PTON, CLX, WPM, CDW, TWTR, COST, TXRH, STNE, CVX, SE, BIDU, DOOO, AMD, CNC, KLIC, VRNS, TWLO, RDFN, AWI, ANSS, PII, AAL, W, ATO, BSX, GPI, KMB, GDS, XP, FMX, HUBB, IEX, LSTR, SLB, ENV, VNET, CARG, FRT, MAT, PEGA, SBAC, SGMS, STKL, TTEK, WRB, HBM, FIVE, WPC, WWE, FTS, EXK, TREE, SABR, DAVA, AMP, CGNX, DCI, GPK, KSS, NGD, NYCB, PRFT, SLAB, TNET, SII, FBHS, QTWO, AFL, ABR, ASB, AGO, NNN, CYH, FHN, FCX, HE, HELE, HFC, DIN, IDCC, LPX, ES, OSK, UNM, YELL, TA, HEAR, EVTC, ATEN, GPRO, UPLD, SGRY, HCAT, PGNY, CAKE, CFR, HT, MAC, NWN, SON, TX, POR, MWA, CMRE, BAH, RFP, SXC, NDLS, ESRT, TACO, SWCH, SWI, Reduced Positions: V, ROKU, LLY, XOM, DG, RTX, WFC, ETSY, BBY, COP, C, FND, EOG, ENB, CRWD, ADP, MDLZ, SU, UBER, TD, PBA, DKS, HST, NSC, YETI, NIO, GDDY, CHD, MFC, USB, ZTS, BAX, KMI, EEFT, PCG, TSN, GNRC, BXP, DECK, PSX, ENTG, HIG, CRM, JKS, ALK, ALL, VRSN, WBA, UAA, CAT, HRB, SPWR, HII, AVB, OMC, WDC, HL, LNC, CX, CSCO, MTB, REG, SHW, TRU, FICO, J, KRC, DEI, VSTO, SJM, STL, IAA, ETR, MCK, SCI, TER, IQV, NRZ, TENB, CHNG, DT, GME, PG, SRE, TJX, TSCO, MOS, NEWR, RRR, DVA, JLL, OGE, SLG, TPX, SPR, IDA, MPWR, MCO, RUTH, GWRE, CDK, DOMO, ITUB, MAN, OLN, SWX, ZBRA, TRGP, SAIC, OGS, UNVR, SPT, ANF, BOH, BMO, EAT, FLS, PLUG, RHI, VNO, ENSG, FLT, BNFT, NOMD, SHAK, UNIT, EVH, LW, WH, PLAN, LEVI, ATSG, AVT, BAM, CF, CSL, TPR, DXC, FDS, KIM, MKSI, TECH, PRIM, CALX, HPP, HCA, ALSN, PFPT, PLNT, PRSP, SVMK, BRP, AEM, ACLS, CWST, CLH, FIX, DRH, HEI, KEX, MDC, MEOH, PBCT, R, SKT, VLO, LOCO, LC, PGRE, VRRM, CARS, BILL, BDX, BXC, CHH, ED, CVA, CW, EPC, HOG, LINC, PTEN, RWT, TTMI, TGI, IVR, PFSI, BRX, CNDT, ICLK, TRTN, PHR, OCFT,

V, ROKU, LLY, XOM, DG, RTX, WFC, ETSY, BBY, COP, C, FND, EOG, ENB, CRWD, ADP, MDLZ, SU, UBER, TD, PBA, DKS, HST, NSC, YETI, NIO, GDDY, CHD, MFC, USB, ZTS, BAX, KMI, EEFT, PCG, TSN, GNRC, BXP, DECK, PSX, ENTG, HIG, CRM, JKS, ALK, ALL, VRSN, WBA, UAA, CAT, HRB, SPWR, HII, AVB, OMC, WDC, HL, LNC, CX, CSCO, MTB, REG, SHW, TRU, FICO, J, KRC, DEI, VSTO, SJM, STL, IAA, ETR, MCK, SCI, TER, IQV, NRZ, TENB, CHNG, DT, GME, PG, SRE, TJX, TSCO, MOS, NEWR, RRR, DVA, JLL, OGE, SLG, TPX, SPR, IDA, MPWR, MCO, RUTH, GWRE, CDK, DOMO, ITUB, MAN, OLN, SWX, ZBRA, TRGP, SAIC, OGS, UNVR, SPT, ANF, BOH, BMO, EAT, FLS, PLUG, RHI, VNO, ENSG, FLT, BNFT, NOMD, SHAK, UNIT, EVH, LW, WH, PLAN, LEVI, ATSG, AVT, BAM, CF, CSL, TPR, DXC, FDS, KIM, MKSI, TECH, PRIM, CALX, HPP, HCA, ALSN, PFPT, PLNT, PRSP, SVMK, BRP, AEM, ACLS, CWST, CLH, FIX, DRH, HEI, KEX, MDC, MEOH, PBCT, R, SKT, VLO, LOCO, LC, PGRE, VRRM, CARS, BILL, BDX, BXC, CHH, ED, CVA, CW, EPC, HOG, LINC, PTEN, RWT, TTMI, TGI, IVR, PFSI, BRX, CNDT, ICLK, TRTN, PHR, OCFT, Sold Out: CI, JD, BA, ORCL, CMG, MAR, MA, RH, TAL, TMUS, CHTR, DOCU, CME, BNS, ANTM, GIB, BLK, BCE, CSX, IAC, STZ, WSM, CNQ, PFE, OLLI, INFO, HLT, OKE, CAE, NTAP, NKE, TDG, FISV, MCD, UNH, EXPD, AEP, WEX, PKI, MRK, WDAY, BYND, ESS, PGR, RSG, FSLR, MSCI, CREE, VMW, ATVI, DPZ, ZEN, HON, TTWO, EIX, KLAC, TFX, APD, NTES, EDU, LITE, BC, CRUS, EQR, FAST, MGM, UDR, OTIS, AIV, EFX, FTNT, POST, MCHP, AAWW, OKTA, MNST, AWK, TFII, BERY, MRVL, PTC, PXD, NTR, ROL, SYNA, EPAM, SAIL, A, AMED, BIG, LUMN, SCHW, CPRT, LHX, X, AL, CWH, COF, CASY, KO, EMN, NATI, RCI, SPG, LL, OSB, CHGG, SPWH, PK, CLDR, AJG, XRAY, HXL, MGA, OTEX, SYK, KBR, SSNC, AIG, ARW, AZPN, EHC, LAMR, MDU, ON, SCCO, TTC, WMB, ARMK, OUT, PAYC, TRUP, EVBG, BKR, DELL, BKH, ELS, EXC, FLIR, ITGR, SKYW, SWBI, IRBT, WYND, HBI, DQ, CBOE, RP, IPHI, CFG, KNSL, ARNC, ADSK, BF.B, CL, FMC, FR, HAIN, HIW, MMC, NDAQ, RMD, ACIW, WEC, H, EXPI, WB, TMX, HUBS, FRPT, APLE, IIPR, SCPL, TFC, B, BIO, LNG, DENN, LSCC, NICE, NDSN, RBC, SBNY, STN, TTM, AGI, PEB, PVG, HQY, QRVO, SITE, MEDP, HWM, SWAV, CMS, CALM, CHE, DLB, DISH, FLO, ITT, LZB, LAD, NCR, NFG, NLS, NUE, PAAS, POWI, PRGS, KW, RXN, ENPH, WMS, RPD, HOME, HLNE, HCC, CVET, NSP, ALB, HES, AMX, APOG, BWA, CRS, CMTL, FORM, HUN, ICE, SR, MSTR, VRNT, XLNX, TGH, MXL, VCRA, RLGY, SUM, BKI, LTHM, ALE, AME, BECN, BPFH, DIOD, D, LCII, GVA, GES, HRL, SVC, IAG, VTRS, NTUS, NYT, NWE, PNM, PLAB, PBI, PBH, WRK, SAIA, SPXC, SA, SHO, TGT, TDY, UBSI, UFPI, OSPN, WTS, WST, WAL, GRBK, TDC, IRDM, SEM, PMT, CIT, RCM, MX, RLJ, ACHC, MTDR, YELP, MTSI, MODN, MBUU, CTRE, BSIG, BOOT, INOV, WING, APPF, FHB, AVTR, FSLY, AXTI, AMSC, BHLB, BRO, BXMT, EGAN, ETH, FCF, FULT, GSS, GTN, HA, IBN, MATW, CNR, NJR, OSUR, PSB, ROLL, RDN, RMBS, SEE, SXT, SCS, TRN, UBA, VSH, WRI, HTGC, HOLI, PDM, QNST, CLDT, AAT, INN, ORC, MMX, FRGI, XONE, ECOM, NWSA, ESI, LADR, TRUE, MOBL, LNTH, DSKE, DLTH, DFIN, VREX, CADE, GPMT, JBGS, EZPW, DHC, WETF, LLNW, CRHM,

For the details of Quadrature Capital LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadrature+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,128 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 355.48% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 146,037 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,524 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. New Position TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 1,103,500 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 349,500 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.75%

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $613.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 146,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3270.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 18,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,103,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 536,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $444.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 103,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 99,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 355.48%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 49,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 303.50%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 615.79%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 126,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 233.63%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 183,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 144.75%. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 349,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 3414.87%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 104,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73.

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $412.63.