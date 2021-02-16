Quadrature Capital LTD Buys NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Cigna Corp, JD.com Inc

Investment company Quadrature Capital LTD (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, TC Energy Corp, Pinterest Inc, sells Visa Inc, Cigna Corp, JD.com Inc, Roku Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrature Capital LTD. As of 2020Q4, Quadrature Capital LTD owns 772 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NVDA, AMZN, TRP, PINS, ZM, SPGI, NFLX, PDD, FB, GOLD, FDX, EQIX, LRCX, MDB, GM, AXP, NOC, LSPD, ISRG, IBM, WCN, CSGP, CROX, QSR, VZ, ABT, DSGX, DE, MELI, ALGN, GD, OXY, NCLH, MO, BILI, CARR, NXST, VFC, YUMC, PLTR, CACC, HPQ, TRI, PANW, CHWY, NUVA, BMY, CIXX, VIPS, AA, DHR, PCTY, APH, BG, FIS, MKL, MIDD, Y, SAM, CCOI, LII, OLED, DBX, ECL, JWN, LYFT, BAC, BK, BBBY, M, MU, RNR, SSD, GRP.U, AZUL, INSP, BCPC, CBRL, LH, ZNGA, CCMP, FNF, GIS, ITW, NEWT, PENN, AMCX, SMAR, ADS, RE, HRC, LB, AVNW, WEN, TUP, EVRG, XRX, PROF, VNT, APA, CACI, CAH, CLF, FE, HAL, HIBB, HUM, HBAN, KNX, MTH, PVH, SRCL, VICR, G, MAIN, SAVE, AGCO, CSWC, CTXS, RDY, EXP, FCN, FBC, GOL, HSIC, KEY, PH, PHM, O, RGLD, SAH, THC, VSAT, WU, DAC, LMAT, ALGT, SATS, CVE, PRTY, HPE, VST, APPN, ATUS, FTDR, GSX, NOVA, AOUT, EGHT, AEIS, AFG, ACGL, AXS, INGR, DHI, DLX, GGB, LKQ, LAKE, MMS, GL, WAB, GHC, BR, AG, RGA, RILY, AR, SYNH, MCFT, MSGS, TLND, ELF, VVV, SONO, DOW, REAL, AOS, UHAL, AEO, ECOL, ADI, BJRI, EPAY, BCO, CXW, CYBE, DVN, EME, GPC, GGG, THG, JBLU, JEF, LECO, LNN, LMNX, TAP, OIIM, PPG, PCH, ROK, SIMO, SBGI, SKX, TNC, PAG, WAT, WNS, ICFI, LRN, FSM, JBT, STWD, FAF, NOVT, GMED, BLMN, LIND, AKTS, AXTA, WBT, USFD, ATKR, TPIC, EYE, VMD, GH, REZI, HHR, KTB, RVLV, AMN, CLFD, AYI, LNT, AGX, ARCB, AVID, BOKF, BLDP, BANR, BMTC, CMD, CNS, CBU, DRI, DDS, EBIX, EPR, FNB, FARO, FL, FELE, ROCK, FUL, HSII, IMMR, IPG, JACK, JOUT, JNPR, KBAL, MCS, MOD, MORN, MOV, EGOV, PNW, RLI, SPNS, SMTC, STRL, STRA, HLIO, SNV, SYX, TMO, THS, UGI, UHS, WM, WERN, WY, OPRX, LQDT, HIMX, SBH, GLUU, CAI, INFN, TITN, LOPE, VRTS, ADUS, KAR, GBDC, AOSL, LPLA, ESNT, TCS, CCS, LMB, JYNT, FTAI, TPB, ATH, ICHR, AYX, OMP, QTRX, ZUO, EAF, LASR, EVOP, EVER, ESTA, NIU, PD, BRBR, SITM, DDD, AXL, AINV, BSET, BGFV, BDN, BKD, CAL, CBZ, CNA, CRL, CINF, CVGI, CPSI, CCRN, SITC, DBD, SSP, WIRE, EFSC, PLUS, EXPO, EXTR, FSS, THFF, FVE, FFIC, BEN, EVRI, GFF, INOD, TILE, VIAV, KBH, K, KFRC, GOGL, GDEN, LPTH, MBI, MTG, MTW, MDP, MMSI, NVEC, NEOG, UEPS, NYMT, NI, OII, OIS, ARGO, PFBC, PFG, RGS, SEIC, SJR, SNA, SP, STC, NLOK, TEN, TEVA, TBBK, TAC, KMPR, WHR, ZIXI, UVE, SMTS, KOP, IDT, SNCR, EIG, PNNT, FLY, TWO, NX, ARI, KRA, SIX, RYI, BCOV, WMC, CHUY, AMBC, VLRS, NMIH, RYAM, KE, VIRT, CC, PFGC, FRTA, ZTO, TRVG, HGV, HESM, WOW, CGBD, LOMA, CASA, FOCS, IMXI, BCSF, MNRL, HBT, CNXC, ACTG, DAKT, ERF, BGCP, USAS, AT, WSR, ARCO, SLCA, GLOG, MRC, HMHC, MGY, FINV, CEIX, NMRK, ARLO,
- Added Positions: GOOG, TSLA, AMT, HD, FNV, MSFT, LMT, RY, WMT, GE, F, FTCH, SHOP, CP, LOW, ADBE, TXN, INTC, CCL, PTON, CLX, WPM, CDW, TWTR, COST, TXRH, STNE, CVX, SE, BIDU, DOOO, AMD, CNC, KLIC, VRNS, TWLO, RDFN, AWI, ANSS, PII, AAL, W, ATO, BSX, GPI, KMB, GDS, XP, FMX, HUBB, IEX, LSTR, SLB, ENV, VNET, CARG, FRT, MAT, PEGA, SBAC, SGMS, STKL, TTEK, WRB, HBM, FIVE, WPC, WWE, FTS, EXK, TREE, SABR, DAVA, AMP, CGNX, DCI, GPK, KSS, NGD, NYCB, PRFT, SLAB, TNET, SII, FBHS, QTWO, AFL, ABR, ASB, AGO, NNN, CYH, FHN, FCX, HE, HELE, HFC, DIN, IDCC, LPX, ES, OSK, UNM, YELL, TA, HEAR, EVTC, ATEN, GPRO, UPLD, SGRY, HCAT, PGNY, CAKE, CFR, HT, MAC, NWN, SON, TX, POR, MWA, CMRE, BAH, RFP, SXC, NDLS, ESRT, TACO, SWCH, SWI,
- Reduced Positions: V, ROKU, LLY, XOM, DG, RTX, WFC, ETSY, BBY, COP, C, FND, EOG, ENB, CRWD, ADP, MDLZ, SU, UBER, TD, PBA, DKS, HST, NSC, YETI, NIO, GDDY, CHD, MFC, USB, ZTS, BAX, KMI, EEFT, PCG, TSN, GNRC, BXP, DECK, PSX, ENTG, HIG, CRM, JKS, ALK, ALL, VRSN, WBA, UAA, CAT, HRB, SPWR, HII, AVB, OMC, WDC, HL, LNC, CX, CSCO, MTB, REG, SHW, TRU, FICO, J, KRC, DEI, VSTO, SJM, STL, IAA, ETR, MCK, SCI, TER, IQV, NRZ, TENB, CHNG, DT, GME, PG, SRE, TJX, TSCO, MOS, NEWR, RRR, DVA, JLL, OGE, SLG, TPX, SPR, IDA, MPWR, MCO, RUTH, GWRE, CDK, DOMO, ITUB, MAN, OLN, SWX, ZBRA, TRGP, SAIC, OGS, UNVR, SPT, ANF, BOH, BMO, EAT, FLS, PLUG, RHI, VNO, ENSG, FLT, BNFT, NOMD, SHAK, UNIT, EVH, LW, WH, PLAN, LEVI, ATSG, AVT, BAM, CF, CSL, TPR, DXC, FDS, KIM, MKSI, TECH, PRIM, CALX, HPP, HCA, ALSN, PFPT, PLNT, PRSP, SVMK, BRP, AEM, ACLS, CWST, CLH, FIX, DRH, HEI, KEX, MDC, MEOH, PBCT, R, SKT, VLO, LOCO, LC, PGRE, VRRM, CARS, BILL, BDX, BXC, CHH, ED, CVA, CW, EPC, HOG, LINC, PTEN, RWT, TTMI, TGI, IVR, PFSI, BRX, CNDT, ICLK, TRTN, PHR, OCFT,
- Sold Out: CI, JD, BA, ORCL, CMG, MAR, MA, RH, TAL, TMUS, CHTR, DOCU, CME, BNS, ANTM, GIB, BLK, BCE, CSX, IAC, STZ, WSM, CNQ, PFE, OLLI, INFO, HLT, OKE, CAE, NTAP, NKE, TDG, FISV, MCD, UNH, EXPD, AEP, WEX, PKI, MRK, WDAY, BYND, ESS, PGR, RSG, FSLR, MSCI, CREE, VMW, ATVI, DPZ, ZEN, HON, TTWO, EIX, KLAC, TFX, APD, NTES, EDU, LITE, BC, CRUS, EQR, FAST, MGM, UDR, OTIS, AIV, EFX, FTNT, POST, MCHP, AAWW, OKTA, MNST, AWK, TFII, BERY, MRVL, PTC, PXD, NTR, ROL, SYNA, EPAM, SAIL, A, AMED, BIG, LUMN, SCHW, CPRT, LHX, X, AL, CWH, COF, CASY, KO, EMN, NATI, RCI, SPG, LL, OSB, CHGG, SPWH, PK, CLDR, AJG, XRAY, HXL, MGA, OTEX, SYK, KBR, SSNC, AIG, ARW, AZPN, EHC, LAMR, MDU, ON, SCCO, TTC, WMB, ARMK, OUT, PAYC, TRUP, EVBG, BKR, DELL, BKH, ELS, EXC, FLIR, ITGR, SKYW, SWBI, IRBT, WYND, HBI, DQ, CBOE, RP, IPHI, CFG, KNSL, ARNC, ADSK, BF.B, CL, FMC, FR, HAIN, HIW, MMC, NDAQ, RMD, ACIW, WEC, H, EXPI, WB, TMX, HUBS, FRPT, APLE, IIPR, SCPL, TFC, B, BIO, LNG, DENN, LSCC, NICE, NDSN, RBC, SBNY, STN, TTM, AGI, PEB, PVG, HQY, QRVO, SITE, MEDP, HWM, SWAV, CMS, CALM, CHE, DLB, DISH, FLO, ITT, LZB, LAD, NCR, NFG, NLS, NUE, PAAS, POWI, PRGS, KW, RXN, ENPH, WMS, RPD, HOME, HLNE, HCC, CVET, NSP, ALB, HES, AMX, APOG, BWA, CRS, CMTL, FORM, HUN, ICE, SR, MSTR, VRNT, XLNX, TGH, MXL, VCRA, RLGY, SUM, BKI, LTHM, ALE, AME, BECN, BPFH, DIOD, D, LCII, GVA, GES, HRL, SVC, IAG, VTRS, NTUS, NYT, NWE, PNM, PLAB, PBI, PBH, WRK, SAIA, SPXC, SA, SHO, TGT, TDY, UBSI, UFPI, OSPN, WTS, WST, WAL, GRBK, TDC, IRDM, SEM, PMT, CIT, RCM, MX, RLJ, ACHC, MTDR, YELP, MTSI, MODN, MBUU, CTRE, BSIG, BOOT, INOV, WING, APPF, FHB, AVTR, FSLY, AXTI, AMSC, BHLB, BRO, BXMT, EGAN, ETH, FCF, FULT, GSS, GTN, HA, IBN, MATW, CNR, NJR, OSUR, PSB, ROLL, RDN, RMBS, SEE, SXT, SCS, TRN, UBA, VSH, WRI, HTGC, HOLI, PDM, QNST, CLDT, AAT, INN, ORC, MMX, FRGI, XONE, ECOM, NWSA, ESI, LADR, TRUE, MOBL, LNTH, DSKE, DLTH, DFIN, VREX, CADE, GPMT, JBGS, EZPW, DHC, WETF, LLNW, CRHM,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with GOOG. Click here to check it out.
- GOOG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of GOOG
- Peter Lynch Chart of GOOG
For the details of Quadrature Capital LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadrature+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Quadrature Capital LTD
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,128 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 355.48%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 146,037 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,524 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 1,103,500 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 349,500 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.75%
Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $613.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 146,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3270.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 18,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,103,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 536,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $444.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 103,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 99,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 355.48%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 49,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 303.50%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 615.79%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 126,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 233.63%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 183,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 144.75%. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 349,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 3414.87%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 104,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73.Sold Out: RH (RH)
Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $412.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Quadrature Capital LTD. Also check out:
1. Quadrature Capital LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quadrature Capital LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quadrature Capital LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quadrature Capital LTD keeps buying