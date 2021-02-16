>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Quadrature Capital LTD Buys NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Cigna Corp, JD.com Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: GOOG +0.85% TSLA -2.44% HD -0.76% AMT -0.97% FNV -1.57% MSFT -0.53% NVDA +2.47% AMZN -0.27% TRP +0.04% PINS +6.08% ZM +2.63% SP -1.3%

Investment company Quadrature Capital LTD (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, TC Energy Corp, Pinterest Inc, sells Visa Inc, Cigna Corp, JD.com Inc, Roku Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrature Capital LTD. As of 2020Q4, Quadrature Capital LTD owns 772 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quadrature Capital LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadrature+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quadrature Capital LTD
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,128 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 355.48%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 146,037 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,524 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 1,103,500 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 349,500 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.75%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $613.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 146,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3270.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 18,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,103,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 536,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $444.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 103,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Quadrature Capital LTD initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 99,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 355.48%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 49,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 303.50%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 57,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 615.79%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 126,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 233.63%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 183,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 144.75%. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 349,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Quadrature Capital LTD added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 3414.87%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 104,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Quadrature Capital LTD sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $412.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quadrature Capital LTD. Also check out:

1. Quadrature Capital LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quadrature Capital LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quadrature Capital LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quadrature Capital LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)