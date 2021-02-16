Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp Buys Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc, Old Second Bancorp Inc, Sells Origin Bancorp Inc, Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Meta Financial Group Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc, Old Second Bancorp Inc, sells Origin Bancorp Inc, Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Meta Financial Group Inc, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Heritage Commerce Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp owns 14 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 929,578 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.4% Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB) - 2,078,289 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) - 2,269,563 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 696,384 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.42% Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 1,461,353 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp by 43.65%. The purchase prices were between $27 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $32.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 322,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 690,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.13 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 853,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Origin Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.53.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The sale prices were between $3.6 and $5.22, with an estimated average price of $4.42.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in OFG Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.99 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $9.33, with an estimated average price of $8.13.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $11.36 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Community Bankers Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $5.12 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.12.