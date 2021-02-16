Weld Capital Management Llc Buys Genpact, Coca-Cola Co, General Electric Co, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, CMS Energy Corp

Investment company Weld Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Genpact, Coca-Cola Co, General Electric Co, Liberty Formula One Group, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Hess Corp, Tri Pointe Homes Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weld Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Weld Capital Management Llc owns 446 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: G, KO, FWONK, RGA, ZEN, DE, JCI, PHM, HON, KSU, HUM, BDN, ATO, VVV, ZM, BOOT, INGR, MSGS, ADBE, NOW, CROX, SNE, O, MAXR, CTXS, PNW, ENV, DDOG, ABR, XRAY, WWD, NTES, YELP, OKTA, GLW, JNPR, CONE, CRL, ITW, KMI, EYE, CHKP, WAL, AMZN, PII, GBT, ENTG, GNTX, MSI, TPX, WAB, TEAM, AVGO, MC, ANET, AVY, HUN, VEEV, GRMN, BPMC, DLB, STNE, FLEX, QLYS, NCLH, CYBR, RVLV, PING, ITUB, CPT, CCK, DPZ, SE, BIO, GS, SKX, EVR, FTCH, TGT, X, WHR, HUBS, BHF, XP, BRKR, KLAC, MSFT, NTAP, BBIO, PETS, OC, RETA, IR, OSIS, OMC, RDN, TUP, FTNT, NET, ABMD, ATR, CR, HPQ, MPWR, FTI, AMBA, QSR, BAP, LRCX, UNM, BAM, ETN, NKE, VFC, QIWI, TNDM, AVT, TPR, NJR, NI, AAWW, NEWR, TRU, RPD, NIO, BNS, COHR, LLY, HRC, MAC, NEM, PBH, TM, LOPE, SPLK, PRAH, PAGS, FTDR, LEVI, ASAN, BYD, CTRN, CBSH, XYL, CGNX, FMBI, IEX, RDWR, SEIC, TEX, TEL, SSTK, PAGP, ZS, EPAC, BP, BDC, CCMP, EXPD, INO, PRA, SINA, VCRA, OMF, WIX, CHGG, ELF, SWAV, OTIS, CIB, BVN, DHR, F, HOG, JW.A, LNC, SAP, YUM, SQM, DG, STAG, DOC, KN, UBER, CDNS, CHDN, XOM, HIBB, IPG, MRK, MBT, OXM, SIX, OGS, DNOW, EVOP, FOXA, FSLY, NVST, ONEM, BXP, CEVA, CASY, JEF, HOMB, PRO, NFBK, CSOD, RACE, FUTU, SNOW, CBZ, CMO, EBIX, EME, GPS, IPAR, SJM, KGC, OTTR, OSTK, PFS, RYAAY, WPM, SWX, SRI, TEN, UEIC, VG, FNV, LOCO, CMRE, QTWO, UE, DKNG, EBC, SRCE, RAMP, ASB, AUDC, CBRE, CAC, CCU, DHI, EXP, HMC, HMN, IBM, IBN, IMMR, KFY, LKQ, PIPR, SPXC, SWIR, GMAB, PCRX, MX, LOB, EPRT, ARCE, AXNX, PLTR, FSR, EVRI, GOL, GLNG, EQNR, WSR, CRON, WOW, ROOT, ENDP, TV, CLI, INFN, FLY, CVI, GPRK, TLYS, BRMK, EGAN, SKT, AUY, AERI, BCS, BPFH, HLIT, ARR, SIRI,

GE, GO, MOMO, CTSH, CMG, W, WEN, SVMK, STMP, ETSY, VLY, JACK, CHD, FVRR, DUK, NEO, KR, AL, TSCO, WERN, SHAK, SLB, ITGR, AIRC, HLF, ZUO, PH, FFIV, GEO, DD, REG, EMN, SFM, PCAR, EGO, ASH, CVNA, NRZ, STNG, IGT, INTC, DB, TREX, PANW, VC, ACCO, AZUL, NGVT, PBR, AON, MELI, LEG, GTES, TOL, AYX, CIO, ARCO, EXR, DVAX, ORCL, ORTX, IAA, AG, LGF.A, CAH, MDP, ATUS, BAND, Reduced Positions: COST, WELL, CLH, BA, UNH, VZ, UGI, LH, RBC, MCD, NVT, FAF, ORI, VSAT, GDOT, AFL, ICLR, MUR, NLSN, TMHC, BLKB, WSM, KIM, HAIN, NVRO, PGRE, PLAN, WING, PTON, CFX, CMC, HZNP, VMW, BRK.B, ALLE, GES, DTE, AME, JBLU, PBF, HAL, QRTEA, CPA, WU, NFLX, ALGN, STL, APA, APLS, CHWY, GDDY, ABTX, TWST, FB, MAT, TRMB, CHNG, MDB, DEI, CWH, COLB, NGM, FOLD, WBT, WDC, GT, APLE, LADR, TEVA, IVZ, WMT, AER, WGO, MHK, VSH, MRC, BCSF, CLVS, CCJ, MTDR, PLAB, ACB, CS, FCF, SU, GWB, OLED,

For the details of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weld+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Genpact Ltd (G) - 64,760 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 47,647 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. New Position General Electric Co (GE) - 238,381 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 761.20% Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 45,312 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.15% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 51,144 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.01 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 64,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 47,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $35.51 and $44.2, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 51,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $124.27. The stock is now traded at around $153.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 14,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.44 and $126.79, with an estimated average price of $111.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 17,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $317.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 761.20%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 238,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp by 730.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 52,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Momo Inc by 509.23%. The purchase prices were between $12.88 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 112,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 532.75%. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 163.54%. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73. The stock is now traded at around $1484.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 236.96%. The purchase prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.65. The stock is now traded at around $277.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $62.51.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $19.27, with an estimated average price of $17.67.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.