Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Wells Fargo, Magnite Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, JPMorgan Chase, Lockheed Martin Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, sells Wells Fargo, Magnite Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Vanguard Energy ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2020Q4, Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $529 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TROW, TSLA, RNST, PSX, IVW, VGK, CMCSA, ETN, NHI, WAT, CDNA, IAT, BKD, TMDI, MBRX,

TROW, TSLA, RNST, PSX, IVW, VGK, CMCSA, ETN, NHI, WAT, CDNA, IAT, BKD, TMDI, MBRX, Added Positions: VWO, EPD, JPM, LMT, VTV, VEA, VGSH, BIP, MRK, IEMG, KMB, VB, VUG, GIS, OGE, VZ, XLRE, USB, JNJ, BRK.B, QUAL, PFE, MSFT, ABBV, EFAV, IGSB, CB, BDX, PG, AMZN, VIG, NVS, SPY, IQLT, ORI, ABT, VOO, AMGN, FDX, MDLZ, LLY, IWD, CSCO, DHR, NKE, V, KO, UNH, NUE, PEP, CLX, CL, ACN, ITW,

VWO, EPD, JPM, LMT, VTV, VEA, VGSH, BIP, MRK, IEMG, KMB, VB, VUG, GIS, OGE, VZ, XLRE, USB, JNJ, BRK.B, QUAL, PFE, MSFT, ABBV, EFAV, IGSB, CB, BDX, PG, AMZN, VIG, NVS, SPY, IQLT, ORI, ABT, VOO, AMGN, FDX, MDLZ, LLY, IWD, CSCO, DHR, NKE, V, KO, UNH, NUE, PEP, CLX, CL, ACN, ITW, Reduced Positions: WFC, MGNI, T, INTC, NVO, HAS, PEG, BF.B, SPLV, GTLS, MTB, PAYX, VBR, WEX, FLRN, EEMV, CARR, CSTR, MO, KOS, HCA, LYB, WPRT, GD, MMM, SHY, RTX, CSX, CVX, XLU, SNEX, DEO, FHN, SCHA, QLTA, XLV, IWM, IWF, FLOT, BND, FTV, LIQT, VG, WBA, SYK, PNFP, MCHP, BAC,

WFC, MGNI, T, INTC, NVO, HAS, PEG, BF.B, SPLV, GTLS, MTB, PAYX, VBR, WEX, FLRN, EEMV, CARR, CSTR, MO, KOS, HCA, LYB, WPRT, GD, MMM, SHY, RTX, CSX, CVX, XLU, SNEX, DEO, FHN, SCHA, QLTA, XLV, IWM, IWF, FLOT, BND, FTV, LIQT, VG, WBA, SYK, PNFP, MCHP, BAC, Sold Out: BIPC, VDE, XLE, CALM, MMP, DAL, UEPS, MOBL, VNT,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 171,704 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 291,090 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 487,791 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 414,826 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,480 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Renasant Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 183,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 54.07%. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 326,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 52,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 104.83%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $335.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 136,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 46.52%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $63.68.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $36.56 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $38.48.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $39.99.