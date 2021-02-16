Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Echo Street Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Equifax Inc, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, IHS Markit, RealPage Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Echo Street Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Echo Street Capital Management LLC owns 352 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHW, ISRG, DCT, WORK, LOW, LSI, BLKB, MKL, PG, CBOE, BAM, BABA, CLGX, PRAH, PPG, PLD, CCK, ADC, HD, SHO, CCIV.U, CONXU, FTOCU, CAP.U, CCV.U, ITW, LMT, GM, COMM, STAY, AOS, AGCO, AAP, AMD, ALL, AMZN, AMP, AMGN, IVZ, AAPL, AMAT, WTRG, TFC, BBBY, BMY, VIAC, CAH, CE, CNC, CNP, CI, CLX, CGNX, CMA, STZ, COST, DRI, DE, EIX, EMR, ETR, FFIV, FDX, FITB, GPS, GRMN, GPK, HOG, HIG, HSY, HFC, HOLX, HUN, INTC, JBLU, KLAC, KEY, MDLZ, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LB, MMC, MKC, MCD, MET, MCHP, NVDA, NUE, ORLY, PEP, PNW, PII, PHM, QCOM, PWR, DGX, QDEL, RSG, RGLD, SRE, SYY, TJX, AXON, TDY, TREX, TSN, UAA, URI, X, UTHR, MTN, WRB, WAB, WMT, WBA, WMB, TMUS, ACM, MRTX, DG, TRGP, GWRE, FANG, CDW, ALLE, HLT, NEWR, WING, NVCR, TTD, COUP, ATH, ROKU, GH, PLAN, FOX, DOW, PINS, UBER, ACTCU, ASPL.U, PDAC.U, SPNV.U, AJAX.U, SPFR.U, HTPA.U, NEBCU, AYI, ADBE, AFL, ADS, ALNY, AIG, ABC, APH, ADM, AIZ, BRK.B, BBY, BLK, BC, CBRL, CHRW, CSX, CVS, CRL, CSCO, CLF, TPR, DXC, ED, CMI, D, DUK, EWBC, EMN, EXPE, EXPD, FE, GD, GE, GILD, HP, IPG, MTB, MCK, MOH, TAP, NXST, JWN, OXY, OKE, ORCL, PPL, PH, PBCT, PFE, RRC, RJF, REGN, RNR, SAFM, SEE, XPO, SNA, SBUX, STLD, SRCL, SNV, TGT, TER, TXN, RTX, VFC, VRTX, DIS, WDC, WEC, ZBH, ZION, CMG, DK, BR, CLR, LOPE, CHTR, LPLA, MOS, UI, CPRI, FB, RH, FEYE, QRVO, ETSY, TWLO, LW, HWM, CVNA, SPOT, SMAR, DOCU, ESTC, AVTR, CTVA, TSIAU, MRACU,
- Added Positions: SPY, MSFT, PYPL, EFX, FIS, MCO, INVH, SUI, CHD, FDS, VRSK, ADSK, CCI, LIN, ICE, WCN, A, IAC, SPGI, PKI, DHR, V, MSCI, AVLR, ROP, MNST, AMH, VRSN, DHI, STNE, ODFL, MELI, GOOGL, PAGS, ACGL, HQY, ANSS, DSGX, NOW, MTD, CSGP, EL, INTU, SQ, IDXX, ZTS, WDAY, TMO, LSPD, TPH, STE, CP, MA, CDAY, VEEV, ALGN, TYL, TOL, POOL, CME, GPN, EQIX, PAYX, BILL, ZEN, IEX, AMT, CMS, UA, APPF, PAYC, CRM, SWCH, AZPN, BLL, CPRT, Y, HUBS, PCTY, CHH, BSY, BKI, TRU, LEN.B, BKNG, MGP, BF.A, FAST, LEN, GT, IHG, QRTEA,
- Reduced Positions: APD, SSNC, INFO, RP, ADP, FISV, WH, JKHY, RE, HTA, ROL,
- Sold Out: AVB, FLT, BAX, ANGI, SAP, DEO, PHR, KAR,
For the details of Echo Street Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/echo+street+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Echo Street Capital Management LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,491,457 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.04%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,472,186 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,224,496 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.10%
- Equifax Inc (EFX) - 1,077,041 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.22%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 963,014 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10%
Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $707.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 152,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $791.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 107,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,052,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 912,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $173.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 180,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.79 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 283,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 124.04%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 1,491,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 113.10%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,224,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,472,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 99.22%. The purchase prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.28. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,077,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 84.14%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $132.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,244,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 136.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,947,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.06.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.05.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2.Sold Out: ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.59.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.Sold Out: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Echo Street Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Echo Street Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Echo Street Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Echo Street Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Echo Street Capital Management LLC keeps buying