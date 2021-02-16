Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Echo Street Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Equifax Inc, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, IHS Markit, RealPage Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Echo Street Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Echo Street Capital Management LLC owns 352 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Echo Street Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/echo+street+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,491,457 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.04% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,472,186 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,224,496 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.10% Equifax Inc (EFX) - 1,077,041 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.22% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 963,014 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10%

Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $707.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 152,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $791.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 107,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,052,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 912,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $173.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 180,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.79 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 283,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 124.04%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 1,491,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 113.10%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,224,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,472,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 99.22%. The purchase prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.28. The stock is now traded at around $174.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,077,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 84.14%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $132.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,244,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 136.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $28.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,947,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.06.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.05.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.59.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1.