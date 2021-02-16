Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. Buys Teck Resources, Antero Resources Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Sells Concho Resources Inc, Parsley Energy Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Nassau, C5, based Investment company Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Teck Resources, Antero Resources Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, PDC Energy Inc, sells Concho Resources Inc, Parsley Energy Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, MasTec Inc, WPX Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TECK, HFC, PBR.A, PDCE, WMB, CVI, TSLA, CLF, VST,

TECK, HFC, PBR.A, PDCE, WMB, CVI, TSLA, CLF, VST, Added Positions: AR, QEP, ETRN, FLR, HCC, GPK, CSIQ, PAGP, EQT,

AR, QEP, ETRN, FLR, HCC, GPK, CSIQ, PAGP, EQT, Reduced Positions: MIC, WPX, XEC, DVN,

MIC, WPX, XEC, DVN, Sold Out: CXO, PE, MTZ, PWR, PXD, SLV, TRQ, CNX, OSB, SWN, WLL, OII,

For the details of KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/key+group+holdings+%28cayman%29%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 21,211,604 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 1,676,875 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.87% Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 9,335,394 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 353.02% EQT Corp (EQT) - 3,417,461 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% WestRock Co (WRK) - 942,598 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $15.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 2,249,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 1,393,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 3,020,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $15.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 784,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 646,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. initiated holding in CVR Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $16.62, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 506,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 353.02%. The purchase prices were between $2.79 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $4.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 9,335,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in QEP Resources Inc by 62.57%. The purchase prices were between $0.87 and $2.44, with an estimated average price of $1.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 13,657,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 5,013,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,819,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,314,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 35.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.7 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $41.07. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 196,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.42.

Key Group Holdings (cayman), Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76.