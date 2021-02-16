>
Sonic Fund II, L.P. Buys Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: ADVM +0.07% FENC -0.12% C +0.77% WTRH -3.28%

Investment company Sonic Fund II, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonic Fund II, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Sonic Fund II, L.P. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sonic Fund II, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sonic+fund+ii%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sonic Fund II, L.P.
  1. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 5,101,787 shares, 26.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.14%
  2. Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 6,999,243 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.06%
  3. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) - 2,433,230 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.85%
  4. Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) - 263,786 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio.
  5. Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) - 437,092 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 5,101,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $8.55, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 2,433,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.



