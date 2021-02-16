Sonic Fund II, L.P. Buys Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc

Investment company Sonic Fund II, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, Citigroup Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonic Fund II, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Sonic Fund II, L.P. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: C, WTRH,

C, WTRH, Added Positions: ADVM, FENC, GNW,

For the details of Sonic Fund II, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sonic+fund+ii%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 5,101,787 shares, 26.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.14% Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 6,999,243 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.06% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) - 2,433,230 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.85% Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) - 263,786 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) - 437,092 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 5,101,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $8.55, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 2,433,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.