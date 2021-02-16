Brahman Capital Corp. Buys Nielsen Holdings PLC, eBay Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Sells NRG Energy Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II

New York, NY, based Investment company Brahman Capital Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Nielsen Holdings PLC, eBay Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Voya Financial Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, sells NRG Energy Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Cerence Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brahman Capital Corp.. As of 2020Q4, Brahman Capital Corp. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Brahman Capital Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brahman+capital+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 2,012,136 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 7,417,359 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94% Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 5,067,732 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. New Position eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,915,618 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.14% Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 2,617,845 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.81%

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.67%. The holding were 5,067,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,241,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 703,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 703,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 193,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in eBay Inc by 41.14%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,915,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $47.93 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 705,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 82.45%. The purchase prices were between $101.87 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $131.67. The stock is now traded at around $169.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $30.54 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $32.95.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The sale prices were between $36.99 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $74.95.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $10.54.