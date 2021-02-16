Boston Family Office Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Aflac Inc, AT&T Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Boston Family Office Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells Livongo Health Inc, Aflac Inc, AT&T Inc, Keweenaw Land Association, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Family Office Llc. As of 2020Q4, Boston Family Office Llc owns 257 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BSV, VGSH, VCSH, FLOT, VRP, VTIP, BND, VGIT, TDOC, IAU, RLAY, IGSB, BIV, VCIT, CRWD, NYT, BR, FSLR, CEF, CWB, CATC, ZBH, STPZ, WAT, VLO, USB, UGI, STT,
- Added Positions: SEDG, CRM, PYPL, IVW, ABBV, IYW, APD, V, VIG, CVS, ADBE, MCD, IVV, SQ, VOO, NOW, VXF, TYL, MDT, IFF, LHX, COST, BK, WMT, GWRE, UNH, SBUX, K, IEFA, GLNG, VNQ, STZ,
- Reduced Positions: MMC, JNJ, AAPL, AFL, MRK, T, IDXX, THO, WY, SSNC, NVST, ANSS, RTX, GIS, PM, CSCO, INTC, NEE, GILD, IBM, QQQ, PG, RPM, SRCL, MDLZ, UPS, VZ, CVX, ADP, DHR, MO, CLX, PEP, ORCL, MIDD, KO, SPGI, CMCSA, KMB, JPM, BSX, XOM, DLTR, IJR, DGS, STX, CHD, XBI, SHW, TRV, SDY, MOAT, MDY, KMI, STE, FIS, ALL, BMY, ALC, GOOG, SPLK, ADI, NTRS, GSK, GOOGL, WELL, LOW, PFE, FISV, MMM, FCX, HUBB, GE, D, DEO, GPC, IWM, YUMC, OTIS, HOLX, MOTI, ACN, EOG, VEU, EMR, TTD, FTV, STWD, AXP, WM, ILMN, XRAY, COP, TXN, TJX, NVDA, SWK, ES, LLY,
- Sold Out: LVGO, KEWL, BAX, WBA, WAB, VNT,
These are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 472,788 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,262 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 99,146 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 150,606 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 275,820 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 253,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 293,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 166,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.59 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 194,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 328,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 153,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 43.46%. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $331.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 95.27%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $184.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: Keweenaw Land Association Ltd (KEWL)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.25 and $74, with an estimated average price of $68.3.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.51.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.
