Factorial Partners, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Nomad Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Sells Zions Bancorp NA, Century Communities Inc, Post Holdings Inc

Investment company Factorial Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Nomad Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells Zions Bancorp NA, Century Communities Inc, Post Holdings Inc, Comerica Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Factorial Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Factorial Partners, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WFC, BBBY, HD, PQG, KSU, HII, OSPN, EBIX, KBH, REYN, BLKB, SJM,

WFC, BBBY, HD, PQG, KSU, HII, OSPN, EBIX, KBH, REYN, BLKB, SJM, Added Positions: NOMD, GILD, IJJ, K, TOL, NSC, BMY, SG, GNTX, VTRS, PLAB, RSP, MTG, DFS, OFIX, PGR, NTUS, ALSN, RVRA, DVA, VREX, MHO,

NOMD, GILD, IJJ, K, TOL, NSC, BMY, SG, GNTX, VTRS, PLAB, RSP, MTG, DFS, OFIX, PGR, NTUS, ALSN, RVRA, DVA, VREX, MHO, Reduced Positions: POST, CMA, CSX, AXP, INGN, DIN, VVV, EAT, AMCX, SPGI, TPRE, BEN, BIIB, CAKE, WDR, COF, UCTT, ANGO, NEX, CVLT, URI, RLGY, GPI, LAD, NVT, GL, FRGI, ICHR,

POST, CMA, CSX, AXP, INGN, DIN, VVV, EAT, AMCX, SPGI, TPRE, BEN, BIIB, CAKE, WDR, COF, UCTT, ANGO, NEX, CVLT, URI, RLGY, GPI, LAD, NVT, GL, FRGI, ICHR, Sold Out: ZION, CCS, HDS, SXI, BJRI, CPB, MSTR, AYI, SPR, HTH,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 25,900 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 77,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 44,100 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,560 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 15,200 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $20.78. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in PQ Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $12.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $211.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.46 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $159.19. The stock is now traded at around $175.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 785.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 113.41%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 109.90%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 39,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 106.32%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd by 287.50%. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $29.85 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $37.1.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Century Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $44.06.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Standex International Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $80.68, with an estimated average price of $71.44.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $28.03 and $39.62, with an estimated average price of $34.15.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $46.12 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.32.