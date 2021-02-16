Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc Buys Concentrix Corp, Broadcom Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, Sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, EastGroup Properties Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Concentrix Corp, Broadcom Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Avient Corp, sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, EastGroup Properties Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc. As of 2020Q4, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 796 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silvercrest+asset+management+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 949,212 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,498,281 shares, 1.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 605,545 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) - 2,782,357 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,262,615 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 670,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 994,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 644,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $22.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 549,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Endava PLC. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $77.82, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $83.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 184,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in FirstCash Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $74.24, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 182,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 215.22%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $488.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 213,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Stifel Financial Corp by 1143.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.55 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,186,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $38.53, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,422,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $132.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 856,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $34.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,884,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Oxford Industries Inc by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $75.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,050,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in ePlus Inc. The sale prices were between $67.25 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $231.3 and $293.33, with an estimated average price of $256.74.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Hanger Inc. The sale prices were between $15.93 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $20.58.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $30.96 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $34.62.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $46.55.