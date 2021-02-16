Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Gildan Activewear Inc, The Simply Good Foods Co, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, KBR Inc, Moody's Corporation

Investment company Hudson Way Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Gildan Activewear Inc, The Simply Good Foods Co, IHS Markit, LKQ Corp, sells GCI Liberty Inc, KBR Inc, Moody's Corporation, Churchill Downs Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GIL,

GIL, Added Positions: LBRDK, SMPL, INFO, LKQ, VRSN, KKR,

LBRDK, SMPL, INFO, LKQ, VRSN, KKR, Reduced Positions: EQC, CHDN, SSNC, CPRT, V, COLD,

EQC, CHDN, SSNC, CPRT, V, COLD, Sold Out: GLIBA, KBR, MCO,

For the details of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+way+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 328,308 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.13% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 1,281,621 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 1,323,085 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.42% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 324,661 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.12% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 640,168 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.19%

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 382,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 328,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $23.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 713,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 57.46%. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 235,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 640,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $26.38.

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.45.