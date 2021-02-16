Harding Loevner Lp Buys BHP Group, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Nestle SA, PJSC Lukoil, Infineon Technologies AG

Bridgewater, NJ, based Investment company Harding Loevner Lp (Current Portfolio) buys BHP Group, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Nestle SA, PJSC Lukoil, Infineon Technologies AG, China Mobile, AIA Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harding Loevner Lp. As of 2020Q4, Harding Loevner Lp owns 147 stocks with a total value of $24.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BHP, ISRG, ACWX, GMAB, A8C3, FIVE, PANW,

BHP, ISRG, ACWX, GMAB, A8C3, FIVE, PANW, Added Positions: EW, EDU, AMZN, SIVB, CME, EBAY, VEU, XOM, FRC, ILMN, MSFT, VFC, DE, VRTX, ETSY, DIS, NVDA, TMO, CRM, SNPS, WDAY, TW, INDA, ST, RGA, EFA, ACWI, IQV, CLB, BKNG,

EW, EDU, AMZN, SIVB, CME, EBAY, VEU, XOM, FRC, ILMN, MSFT, VFC, DE, VRTX, ETSY, DIS, NVDA, TMO, CRM, SNPS, WDAY, TW, INDA, ST, RGA, EFA, ACWI, IQV, CLB, BKNG, Reduced Positions: CHL, ROP, ABT, BABA, CHKP, VRSK, PYPL, YNDX, CNI, BBVA, ABEV, NTES, TCOM, JOBS, TSM, PRLB, CTSH, MA, LIN, RDS.B, RIO, BIDU, EL, UL, REGN, UNH, UGP, VT, VEA, WAT, TTD, TS, AME, ROL, IMO, HON, GRFS, EC, CL, CGNX, SAN,

CHL, ROP, ABT, BABA, CHKP, VRSK, PYPL, YNDX, CNI, BBVA, ABEV, NTES, TCOM, JOBS, TSM, PRLB, CTSH, MA, LIN, RDS.B, RIO, BIDU, EL, UL, REGN, UNH, UGP, VT, VEA, WAT, TTD, TS, AME, ROL, IMO, HON, GRFS, EC, CL, CGNX, SAN, Sold Out: NSRGY, LUKOY, IFNNY, AAGIY, ATLKY, RHHBY, LRLCY, LZAGY, DASTY, TCEHY, DBSDY, SYIEY, SSMXY, ADDYY, SONVY, KUBTY, AIQUY, ALC, MMM, ALFVY, NVZMY, SGSOY, FANUY, SGIOY, FUPBY, CEO, MKTAY, KNYJY, ABCM, PBCRY, TIF, KOF, PEN,

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 14,987,427 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 199,537,228 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 14,397,785 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% SAP SE (SAP) - 7,570,057 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 3,527,771 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.33%

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.26. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 4,757,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $791.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 266,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 127,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $40.76, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 124,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.35 and $174.98, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Abcam PLC. The purchase prices were between $15 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 284245.51%. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.01. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,405,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 71.05%. The purchase prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51. The stock is now traded at around $196.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,299,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3270.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 116,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 62.91%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 923,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 42,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.51%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.05 and $120.95, with an estimated average price of $115.31.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in PJSC Lukoil. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $73.82, with an estimated average price of $62.57.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Infineon Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $27.63 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $33.32.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in AIA Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $43.82.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Atlas Copco AB. The sale prices were between $44.1 and $52.76, with an estimated average price of $49.49.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $44.25, with an estimated average price of $42.45.