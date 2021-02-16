Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Uber Technologies Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Sells SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, PetIQ Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Caribbean Group, Uber Technologies Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Zynga Inc, Outfront Media Inc, sells SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, PetIQ Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, NICE during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC. As of 2020Q4, Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 4,650,775 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 1,923,770 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.83% New York Times Co (NYT) - 1,499,771 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.13% InterDigital Inc (IDCC) - 1,243,592 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 1,561,504 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80%

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 607,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 843,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $47.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 716,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 927,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 88,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.4 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $127.63. The stock is now traded at around $146.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 116,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 159.54%. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 3,924,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in EverQuote Inc by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,248,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 57.94%. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,262,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $260.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 79,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $30.95.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $224.95 and $283.54, with an estimated average price of $243.39.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $141.64 and $186.16, with an estimated average price of $164.81.

Shannon River Fund Management CO LLC sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $44.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $50.18.