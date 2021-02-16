Selkirk Management LLC Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc

Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Selkirk Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selkirk Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Selkirk Management LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PTON,

PTON, Added Positions: GDS,

GDS, Reduced Positions: BKNG, EQIX,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,415 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 181,220 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 234,000 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 323,000 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 130,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.

Selkirk Management LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.