>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Selkirk Management LLC Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: PTON -5.68%

Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Selkirk Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selkirk Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Selkirk Management LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Selkirk Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selkirk+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Selkirk Management LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,415 shares, 15.21% of the total portfolio.
  2. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 181,220 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio.
  3. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 234,000 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 323,000 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio.
  5. Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 130,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Selkirk Management LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Selkirk Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Selkirk Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Selkirk Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Selkirk Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Selkirk Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)