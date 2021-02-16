Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Wells Fargo, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells Sterling Bancorp, Discover Financial Services, Axos Financial Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Ally Financial Inc, sells Sterling Bancorp, Discover Financial Services, Axos Financial Inc, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Evercore Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q4, Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GWB, TBBK, ZION, UWMC, BHLB, CNOB, RBB, FISI, CVCY,

GWB, TBBK, ZION, UWMC, BHLB, CNOB, RBB, FISI, CVCY, Added Positions: WFC, FBC, AER, DCOM, ALLY, PFSI, LEN, AL, CFG, FNB, MHO, BDGE, PACW, KBH, EWBC, MTB, SBNY,

WFC, FBC, AER, DCOM, ALLY, PFSI, LEN, AL, CFG, FNB, MHO, BDGE, PACW, KBH, EWBC, MTB, SBNY, Reduced Positions: STL, DFS, AX, OMF, EVR, CCS, AMP, ABCB, FAF, MS, TOL, COF, PNFP, PKBK, TMHC, WSBC, LAZ, CMA, PFBC, CHMG, ESQ, TSBK, MCB, MBIN, MRLN, JPM, WAL, ONB,

STL, DFS, AX, OMF, EVR, CCS, AMP, ABCB, FAF, MS, TOL, COF, PNFP, PKBK, TMHC, WSBC, LAZ, CMA, PFBC, CHMG, ESQ, TSBK, MCB, MBIN, MRLN, JPM, WAL, ONB, Sold Out: MDC, BKI, PHM, SIVB, TCBI, OC, SCHW, VLY, RMBI, BCS, LYG,

OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 2,258,657 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.35% PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 1,540,057 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.60% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 2,050,563 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 512,504 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 1,427,548 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.49%

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 528,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 756,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 556,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 169,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.53 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 363,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $20.86, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 152,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 3331.89%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 1,571,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 58.49%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $34.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,427,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,050,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc by 132.21%. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,012,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 160.80%. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 778,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 63.72%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 500,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.77 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.14.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $86.77 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $90.8.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $325.27.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $49.67.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.92.