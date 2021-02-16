Berkshire Hathaway Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Barrick Gold Corp, M&T Bank Corp

Investment company Berkshire Hathaway (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, AbbVie Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, The Kroger Co, sells Wells Fargo, Barrick Gold Corp, M&T Bank Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Hathaway. As of 2020Q4, Berkshire Hathaway owns 47 stocks with a total value of $269.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: VZ, MRK, ABBV, TMUS, CVX, KR, BMY, MMC, RH,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, WFC, GM, SU, LILAK,
- Sold Out: GOLD, MTB, PNC, PFE, JPM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 887,135,554 shares, 43.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,010,100,606 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio.
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 400,000,000 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio.
- American Express Co (AXP) - 151,610,700 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio.
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 325,634,818 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
Berkshire Hathaway added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 151.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 146,716,496 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Berkshire Hathaway added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,697,435 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Berkshire Hathaway added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,533,082 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Berkshire Hathaway added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 117.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,242,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: The Kroger Co (KR)
Berkshire Hathaway added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,534,017 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Berkshire Hathaway added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,267,825 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Berkshire Hathaway sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Berkshire Hathaway sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22. Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Berkshire Hathaway sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Berkshire Hathaway sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Berkshire Hathaway sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.
