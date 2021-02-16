Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys Alleghany Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Union Pacific Corp, Nestle SA, Novartis AG

Bedminster, NJ, based Investment company Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Alleghany Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Black Knight Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Union Pacific Corp, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, The Estee Lauder Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. As of 2020Q4, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 427 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CNNE, VMBS, IHI, PRF, BIP, VOX, ITB, VCSH, SRPT, MMP, QUAL, LBAI, ILMN, BGS, VTRS, SBR, GM, SLV, SII, VXF, CLPT, MPLX, CTLT, AA, VPL, BIPC, ICLN, VOT, VIGI, ITOT, VFH, IWO, VDE, PRFZ, DEO, DMLP, DY, EGP, EMN, EEFT, GPN, HOV, INTU, LRCX, PBA, NRG, RIO, SWK, GWW, WBA, VTN, CAG, PTY, UTG, BAM, BCPC, ALGN, MERC, NRT, WES, ACRE, SRNE, KOR, KOR,
- Added Positions: Y, FNF, BRK.A, BKI, AAPL, IVW, AMZN, GLD, VGT, BSV, IBB, CB, BLK, IVV, IWN, IWP, VEA, XLI, AMT, CCI, VYM, VIG, VNQ, GOOGL, XLV, COST, UL, TEL, BIV, XLY, BRK.B, JPM, QQQ, VB, XLE, XLK, XLP, T, PFE, FRC, ABBV, DOW, JPST, SCHF, APD, DD, IT, NFLX, NUE, PEG, WMT, IWF, PFF, AMAT, CHKP, D, LLY, INTC, NVDA, BKNG, SPG, BND, IWD, IWM, XLU, AMGN, BAC, BDX, CSX, CVS, ED, DE, DUK, EPD, NEE, GS, HSY, ISRG, K, LH, LMT, NKE, NSC, CRM, TGT, TXN, WM, MA, TSLA, BABA, IJR, IJS, IJT, IVE, IYW, RSP, ACN, AFL, MO, ABC, AZO, ADSK, BBVA, ITUB, CHD, KO, ABEV, STZ, OFC, DVN, DLR, F, GSK, HBAN, KR, MMC, PTC, ROST, SBAC, STT, SUI, TSM, UPS, RDS.B, BX, STAG, ZTS, QTS, MGP, EEM, IJH, SCHV, SCHX, VOE, VTI, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: UNP, MRK, PG, JNJ, NVS, CVX, EL, HON, XOM, TFC, BA, CMI, MLM, PGC, TJX, DIS, HTA, PLD, ALL, ADI, ADP, AVY, VIAC, CAT, CI, CSCO, CMA, COP, ECL, GD, IBM, ITW, IP, IRM, KEY, MDLZ, MCHP, SLB, SYK, VZ, WFC, WEC, CFG, FTV, CARR, DVY, IEFA, MDY, SDY, VTV, XLF, ABB, AEP, SAN, BAX, BIIB, CRL, C, CLX, CL, DOV, EOG, ETN, EW, EMR, EFX, ESS, FAST, FDX, FISV, GIS, GILD, HALO, WELL, INFY, ICE, IPG, SJM, KSU, KMB, LAZ, MAR, MKC, SPGI, MDT, MET, MU, NDAQ, NJR, NTRS, NOC, PPG, PPL, PAYX, LIN, PSA, REGN, SAP, SHW, SO, TRV, TROW, TOT, WY, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, SMFG, NXJ, FSLR, DFS, AWK, AVGO, CHTR, MPC, NMRK, AMRX, CTVA, OTIS, AGG, AMLP, IGSB, IWB, IWR, IWS, SCZ, SHY, SJNK, VBR, VCIT, VV,
- Sold Out: NSRGY, UN, BP, CTSH, IMMU, SNY, BYM, DNKN, CDK, VNT, LQD, TIP, VEU, HNRDF,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,302,564 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 364,995 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 239,214 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Alleghany Corp (Y) - 127,535 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 629.10%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 319,589 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.58 and $44.56, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 183,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 142,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $143.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $347.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $132.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alleghany Corp (Y)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 629.10%. The purchase prices were between $530.24 and $643.94, with an estimated average price of $584.27. The stock is now traded at around $601.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 127,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 695.07%. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 550,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 2300.00%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $370667.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 48 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 696.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.77 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $90.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 168,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 179,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3270.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.05 and $120.95, with an estimated average price of $115.31.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $52, with an estimated average price of $47.49.Sold Out: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64.Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM)
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust. The sale prices were between $14.07 and $15.17, with an estimated average price of $14.51.
