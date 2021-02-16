Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Investment company Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independence+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 172,421 shares, 24.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 290.07%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 34,337 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 30,386 shares, 16.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 44,494 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 79,270 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Independence Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.35%. The holding were 172,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.
