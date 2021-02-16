Azora Capital LP Buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Fiserv Inc, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Evercore Inc

Investment company Azora Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, PacWest Bancorp, Paya Holdings Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Hilltop Holdings Inc, Evercore Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Azora Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Azora Capital LP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LPLA, COF, PACW, PAYA, BLK, RJF, PRCH, WETF, ENV, LPRO, SBNY, COWN, ACAM, SEIC, VCTR, ZION, XLF,

LPLA, COF, PACW, PAYA, BLK, RJF, PRCH, WETF, ENV, LPRO, SBNY, COWN, ACAM, SEIC, VCTR, ZION, XLF, Added Positions: GS, BSIG, JHG, IBOC, CMA, STL, OMF, NCNO, TREB.U, STC, WPF.U,

GS, BSIG, JHG, IBOC, CMA, STL, OMF, NCNO, TREB.U, STC, WPF.U, Reduced Positions: EVR, PYPL, RPAY, STNE, CNNE, BEN, RP, BFT.U, FNF, CADE, ALLY, FFWM,

EVR, PYPL, RPAY, STNE, CNNE, BEN, RP, BFT.U, FNF, CADE, ALLY, FFWM, Sold Out: FISV, HTH, TFC, TCBI, SF, AMK, C, EVTC, WFC, CIT, CSGP, CVNA, CRMT, RDN, PENN, NEWT, KRE, ESNT, SYF, RESI,

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 538,655 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.99% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 344,920 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.88% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 685,098 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,357,775 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32% Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 1,179,098 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.57%

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $90.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.47%. The holding were 685,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $119.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 282,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,042,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,934,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $730.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 29,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.52 and $95.83, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 222,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 61.99%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 538,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 151.23%. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 2,134,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 127.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.3 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 1,360,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in International Bancshares Corp by 204.75%. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $38.05, with an estimated average price of $31.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 681,858 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 79.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 653,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Sterling Bancorp by 54.92%. The purchase prices were between $11.16 and $18.22, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,017,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.02 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $24.06.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $49.67.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $35.55 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $23.7.