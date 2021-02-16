Appaloosa LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells PG&E Corp, Micron Technology Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Appaloosa LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Qualcomm Inc, Macy's Inc, sells PG&E Corp, Micron Technology Inc, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appaloosa LP. As of 2020Q4, Appaloosa LP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OXY, XLE, QCOM, M, KMX, KSS, EPD, XOP, EWY, ADS, EQT, FCX, MPLX, MMP, DGNS, KMI,

OXY, XLE, QCOM, M, KMX, KSS, EPD, XOP, EWY, ADS, EQT, FCX, MPLX, MMP, DGNS, KMI, Added Positions: AMZN, FB, MSFT, UNH, ET, AMLP, CRM, ADBE, HCA, TWTR, WES, TEN,

AMZN, FB, MSFT, UNH, ET, AMLP, CRM, ADBE, HCA, TWTR, WES, TEN, Reduced Positions: PCG, MU, BABA, TMUS, EMR, DIS, PYPL, SQ, MA, V, WFC, GOOG, NFLX, SYY, GT,

PCG, MU, BABA, TMUS, EMR, DIS, PYPL, SQ, MA, V, WFC, GOOG, NFLX, SYY, GT, Sold Out: T, MO, BSX,