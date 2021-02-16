Appaloosa LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells PG&E Corp, Micron Technology Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Appaloosa LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Qualcomm Inc, Macy's Inc, sells PG&E Corp, Micron Technology Inc, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appaloosa LP. As of 2020Q4, Appaloosa LP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OXY, XLE, QCOM, M, KMX, KSS, EPD, XOP, EWY, ADS, EQT, FCX, MPLX, MMP, DGNS, KMI,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FB, MSFT, UNH, ET, AMLP, CRM, ADBE, HCA, TWTR, WES, TEN,
- Reduced Positions: PCG, MU, BABA, TMUS, EMR, DIS, PYPL, SQ, MA, V, WFC, GOOG, NFLX, SYY, GT,
- Sold Out: T, MO, BSX,
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 4,905,000 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 197,700 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.72%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 8,000,000 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.69%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,011,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 42,370,317 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.55%
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 8,100,540 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 3,125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $122.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Appaloosa LP initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,725,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3270.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 197,700 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 183.69%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,066,259 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF by 134.81%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $23.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36.
