Etf Managers Group, Llc Buys Aphria Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Sells Cloudflare Inc, MobileIron Inc, BlackBerry

Investment company Etf Managers Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Aphria Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Absolute Software Corp, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pan American Silver Corp, sells Cloudflare Inc, MobileIron Inc, BlackBerry, NCR Corp, ACI Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Etf Managers Group, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Etf Managers Group, Llc owns 613 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SUMO, ABST, MCFE, TRQ, ORLA, FROG, LMND, ABNB, USAT, AVIR, CD, OCUL, COTY, LPX, MMS, HLI, PCVX, DENN, NNDM, DAR, PFSI, MS, TNET, PRG, PHM, SNDX, SQZ, ALGS, MRTN, LGF.A, HOLX, LOCO, MSP, CNCE, CGNX, CDAK, CHGG, WY, ANDE, FOLD, TROX, VTRS, AAN, XERS, SFBS, RYAM, PRA, MAXN, GDYN, GLDD, FRT, CENX, YCBD, ASIX,

APHA, GWPH, PAAS, GRWG, HL, AG, ACB, VFF, PING, AUY, SSRM, MA, SPLK, V, FIS, ATEN, MAG, NLOK, BVN, CGC, CHKP, QLYS, JNPR, SVM, MO, PM, MIME, SILV, TUFN, UVV, CRBP, PSN, PYPL, SWM, SMG, AKAM, CSCO, GPN, VRSN, CDE, MANT, RDWR, BAH, FISV, NTCT, OSPN, SCWX, TLRY, VGR, AXP, EGO, EXK, HMY, TENB, ENPH, EVBG, HEXO, PFPT, ZYNE, BKNG, HBM, ORA, TPB, USAS, AMAT, EXPE, FSM, LDOS, LYFT, MMYT, NGD, PFE, SABR, SA, SPWR, TCOM, VRNS, WU, WIX, AXU, ALLT, CACI, DESP, DOCU, ESLT, ETSY, FLT, MOS, NEXA, RDFN, TSLA, TRIP, TRVG, UBER, VRNT, AMD, DOX, CI, EVOP, FVRR, MIK, ZM, CRON, DOYU, FTNT, GME, IIIV, LPSN, MTA, OGI, RPD, ROKU, SMTS, TER, VZ, WMB, ZNGA, ABBV, AUDC, BLK, CLDR, STZ, EA, EBS, E4X2, FATE, GORO, GPL, INMD, IMXI, LH, MKTX, MUX, MOH, NFLX, OTEX, PAYS, QIWI, RH, WORK, TSCO, ETNB, ABMD, AAP, WMS, AFL, AGIO, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALNY, GOOG, AWR, AFG, AWK, AME, AMN, APH, ADI, ANSS, APOG, ATR, ARES, ANET, AWI, AZN, ADP, AVY, BMI, BOH, BDX, WRB, BYND, BIO, TECH, HRB, BSX, BCLI, BCO, BMY, AVGO, BRO, CDNS, CWT, CPB, CNNE, CASY, CBOE, CDW, CHTR, CBB, CINF, CLH, CMA, CBSH, COO, CLGX, CSGP, COST, CREE, CFR, DHR, DE, DISCA, DIS, DLB, DG, DCI, DOV, DSPG, DRE, EV, EBAY, ECL, EW, EME, EMR, ERII, ERIE, EXR, FDS, FSLY, FHI, FNF, FRC, FSLR, FLS, FTV, FCN, AJG, GATX, GNRC, GNMK, GPC, GILT, GSK, GL, AUMN, GHC, GRUB, HAIN, HBI, HASI, THG, HIG, HAS, JKHY, HI, HD, HUYA, IMAB, IAC, ILMN, IMMR, INTC, IPG, IONS, IPGP, ITRI, YY, KMDA, KEYS, KKR, KLAC, LRCX, LW, LII, LECO, LNN, LFUS, LOGI, LOW, MTB, MKL, MMC, MTCH, MXIM, MKC, MRK, VIVO, MU, MAA, MSEX, MOMO, MNST, MORN, MSI, MSM, MWA, NDAQ, NATI, NKTR, NTES, NYT, NWL, NTRS, NWPX, NVDA, OCSL, OMC, ON, ORLY, PAYX, PSTI, BPOP, POWI, TROW, PSMT, PLD, PSA, QRVO, DGX, RDNT, RMBS, REG, REGN, ROK, SPGI, SNY, SPNS, SBAC, SCHW, SCPL, SE, SGEN, SEIC, SCI, SSD, SINA, SIRI, SOHU, SNE, SRNE, SSB, SRCL, SFIX, STRA, SYK, SIVB, SNPS, TTWO, TAK, TGNA, TFX, TNC, TXN, TTC, TRMB, TRN, TFC, UNH, OLED, URGN, VFC, VAR, VIAV, VMW, VNT, VOYA, WMT, WAFD, WTS, WCC, WDAY, XLNX, XYL, ZBRA, ZION, ZTS, Reduced Positions: NET, BB, CRWD, PANW, SAIL, SQ, NCR, ACIW, NVCR, SAIC, CARA, RAMP, EEFT, FEYE, ZS, XXII, CVLT, AMZN, SEDG, CRSR, DFS, OKTA, PAGS, AAPL, ARNA, BNTX, GILD, NVAX, SWI, STNE, ABT, IDXX, ISRG, MSFT, MRNA, ROL, TMO, U, GOOGL, BRK.B, BR, CHD, CTAS, COUP, CVAC, CYBR, DXCM, WTRG, GRVY, HUM, MSCI, RMD, CRM, FOUR, SWKS, SWK, WEX, APD, ANTM, BILI, BOX, CAMT, CNC, CERN, ESTC, EVTC, FB, GM, GLUU, INO, ICE, INTU, NVTA, LLY, NVMI, OPK, OSTK, PKI, PSTG, QDEL, SSNC, TMUS, TDOC, TSEM, VRSK, VRTX, VIR, ZLAB, ZIXI, VNET, EGHT, ATVI, ADPT, ADBE, ALXN, AYX, PLAN, APPF, APPN, ABUS, ARCT, ASMB, ATHX, ADSK, BCRX, BLKB, CVM, CRNT, CEVA, CMCM, CMRX, CIEN, XEC, CME, CODX, CGEN, CFRX, COR, CRMD, CUE, CONE, DDOG, DRNA, DOMO, DBX, DVAX, ENTA, ENOB, ENZ, FAST, FDX, GDS, HOOK, IBIO, IMV, INSG, ITRN, JAMF, JAMF, JNJ, KC, LLNW, LMNX, MGIC, MSTR, MDB, NK, NCNO, NTAP, NEWR, NTNX, OSUR, OXFD, PD, PRTK, PERI, PHAS, QCOM, RXT, RADA, RNG, NOW, SIGA, SILC, SMAR, SSYS, SMCI, SYNH, SYRS, TDC, TBIO, HEAR, UIS, URI, VXRT, VBIV, WCN, WM, XBIT, XNET, ZEN,

Aphria Inc (APHA) - 12,362,308 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.86% Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 2,434,181 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.38% Hecla Mining Co (HL) - 12,496,145 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.36% Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) - 2,955,631 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92% GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 621,361 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.54%

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,624,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,845,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,278,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,372,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.76 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.69. The stock is now traded at around $4.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,554,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.6 and $85.25, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 85,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Aphria Inc by 149.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.730100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 12,362,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 65.54%. The purchase prices were between $88.82 and $140.08, with an estimated average price of $112.28. The stock is now traded at around $213.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 621,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 48.38%. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $32.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,434,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 72.63%. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $27.11. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,615,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 42.36%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,496,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc added to a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp by 40.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.43 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,705,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in MobileIron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.49.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $0.14 and $0.81, with an estimated average price of $0.35.

Etf Managers Group, Llc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.