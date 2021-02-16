>
Nokota Management, LP Buys Energy Transfer LP

February 16, 2021 | About: ET +2.05%

New York, NY, based Investment company Nokota Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nokota Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Nokota Management, LP owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: ET,

For the details of Nokota Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nokota+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nokota Management, LP
  1. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 30,000 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Nokota Management, LP initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



