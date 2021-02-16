Emerson Point Capital LP Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Microsoft Corp, Domino's Pizza Inc

Investment company Emerson Point Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Okta Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Microsoft Corp, Domino's Pizza Inc, Netflix Inc, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerson Point Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Emerson Point Capital LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BILL, OKTA, ABNB, CVNA, RH,

BILL, OKTA, ABNB, CVNA, RH, Added Positions: BKNG, EXPE, LYV, SQ, NOW, COUP, SNAP, FND, V, AMZN,

BKNG, EXPE, LYV, SQ, NOW, COUP, SNAP, FND, V, AMZN, Reduced Positions: MA, MSFT, DPZ, NFLX, DG, RACE, CMG, ADBE, NYT, SHOP, PYPL, CHTR, AYX, PLNT, ETSY, LB, CRM,

MA, MSFT, DPZ, NFLX, DG, RACE, CMG, ADBE, NYT, SHOP, PYPL, CHTR, AYX, PLNT, ETSY, LB, CRM, Sold Out: BURL, MELI, MTN,

For the details of Emerson Point Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emerson+point+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) - 718,741 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.72% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 485,019 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 64,816 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.29% Ferrari NV (RACE) - 151,952 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.17% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 194,368 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%

Emerson Point Capital LP initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18. The stock is now traded at around $183.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 146,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $285.6, with an estimated average price of $237.98. The stock is now traded at around $285.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 67,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 40,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41. The stock is now traded at around $296.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $412.63. The stock is now traded at around $487.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 420.44%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 12,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 382.14%. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 207,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 718,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 136.93%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 114,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 56.29%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $585.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 64,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 411.30%. The purchase prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $309.67. The stock is now traded at around $357.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 40,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerson Point Capital LP sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $192.58 and $261.55, with an estimated average price of $223.02.

Emerson Point Capital LP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87.

Emerson Point Capital LP sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $217.24 and $291.44, with an estimated average price of $258.96.