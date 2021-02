Schroder Investment Management Group Buys MINISO Group Holding, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sea, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Credicorp, NetEase Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Schroder Investment Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys MINISO Group Holding, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sea, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Credicorp, NetEase Inc, Gold Fields, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schroder Investment Management Group. As of 2020Q4, Schroder Investment Management Group owns 1440 stocks with a total value of $71.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 22,372,373 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,764,453 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 478,269 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 831,979 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 12,424,213 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.02 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 33,193,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 292,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $223.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 769,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,861,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.53 and $112.41, with an estimated average price of $106.24. The stock is now traded at around $118.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 662,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 510,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.95%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,579,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $278.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,015,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,851,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 151,494,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in American Express Co by 206.41%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,921,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 3594.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,621,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.36.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $49.06.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $63.21 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $80.53.

Schroder Investment Management Group sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $329.7 and $613.22, with an estimated average price of $507.19.