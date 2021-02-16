Corsair Capital Management Llc Buys Danimer Scientific Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, FMC Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Corsair Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Danimer Scientific Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Williams Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, FMC Corp, News Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corsair Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Corsair Capital Management Llc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) - 2,183,859 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 2,150,739 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,371,111 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 146,728 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 332,088 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71%

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.91%. The holding were 2,183,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $20.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 1,371,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 1,330,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 579,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Laureate Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 96,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 5036.54%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 747,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 1588.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 773,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 86,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iStar Inc by 114.58%. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc by 34.56%. The purchase prices were between $30 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $36.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Enzo Biochem Inc by 489.23%. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $2.61, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 116,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $121.69, with an estimated average price of $111.45.

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.43 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $7.73.

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kaleyra Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $7.91.