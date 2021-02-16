>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Corsair Capital Management Llc Buys Danimer Scientific Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, FMC Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: WMB +0.31% GSAH +1.49% NATR +0% STAR +0.97% ECPG +0.06% ENZ +5.81% DNMR -8.35% WSC -2.84% CCX -0.68% CCX -0.68% CCX.U +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Corsair Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Danimer Scientific Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Williams Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, FMC Corp, News Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corsair Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Corsair Capital Management Llc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corsair+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) - 2,183,859 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 2,150,739 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
  3. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,371,111 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 146,728 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  5. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 332,088 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.71%
New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.91%. The holding were 2,183,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $20.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 1,371,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX)

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 1,330,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX)

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 1,330,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX.U)

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 579,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Corsair Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Laureate Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 96,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 5036.54%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 747,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 1588.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 773,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR)

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 86,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iStar Inc (STAR)

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iStar Inc by 114.58%. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc by 34.56%. The purchase prices were between $30 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $36.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 29,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)

Corsair Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Enzo Biochem Inc by 489.23%. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $2.61, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 116,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $121.69, with an estimated average price of $111.45.

Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Sold Out: Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR)

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.43 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $7.73.

Sold Out: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)

Corsair Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kaleyra Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $7.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)