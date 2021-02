Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Workday Inc, Citigroup Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Engineers Gate Manager LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Wayfair Inc, sells Workday Inc, Citigroup Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engineers Gate Manager LP. As of 2020Q4, Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 1647 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,783 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 566.96% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 94,404 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,772 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.46% Facebook Inc (FB) - 57,924 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.92% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 19,723 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Engineers Gate Manager LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 94,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $868.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $132.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 65,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 105,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 153,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 56,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 566.96%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3270.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 842.61%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 48,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 302.36%. The purchase prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.65. The stock is now traded at around $277.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 67,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 497.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 295,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 399.13%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 51,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engineers Gate Manager LP added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 394.31%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 119,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.