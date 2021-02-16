Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Sells Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc, Superior Energy Services Inc

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, sells Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc, Superior Energy Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity National Financial, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $791 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS,

VTRS, Reduced Positions: NES,

NES, Sold Out: SPNX,

Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 5,706,134 shares, 31.92% of the total portfolio. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 1,000,000 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) - 4,205,307 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 229,919 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Superior Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $0.04 and $0.35, with an estimated average price of $0.23.