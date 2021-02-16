>
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Sells Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc, Superior Energy Services Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: VTRS +0.52% SPNX +0%

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, sells Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc, Superior Energy Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fidelity National Financial, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $791 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: VTRS,
  • Reduced Positions: NES,
  • Sold Out: SPNX,

For the details of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fidelity+national+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
  1. Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 5,706,134 shares, 31.92% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 1,000,000 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio.
  3. Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) - 4,205,307 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio.
  4. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio.
  5. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 229,919 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Superior Energy Services Inc (SPNX)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Superior Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $0.04 and $0.35, with an estimated average price of $0.23.



