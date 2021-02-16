>
Articles 

Overbrook Management Corp Buys Royalty Pharma PLC, Walmart Inc, CNX Resources Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, Facebook Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: RPRX -0.98% WMT +0.82% CWB -0.37% CNX +3.45% IJR -0.23% DUOT -0.3% XLI -0.1% HES +2.92% PEP +0.38% EPAM -1.45% GM -0.26% LEN -4.62%

New York, NY, based Investment company Overbrook Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Royalty Pharma PLC, Walmart Inc, CNX Resources Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, Facebook Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Overbrook Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Overbrook Management Corp owns 84 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 778,511 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 622.50%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,181 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  3. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 563,261 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 80,599 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.93%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,908 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $11.8, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 259,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Duos Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $4.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 72,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $134.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 622.50%. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 778,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1802.81%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 41,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.36%. The purchase prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $308.95 and $358.48, with an estimated average price of $333.73.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6.



