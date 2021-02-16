Overbrook Management Corp Buys Royalty Pharma PLC, Walmart Inc, CNX Resources Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, Facebook Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Overbrook Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Royalty Pharma PLC, Walmart Inc, CNX Resources Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, Facebook Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Overbrook Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Overbrook Management Corp owns 84 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CNX, IJR, DUOT, XLI, HES, PEP,

CNX, IJR, DUOT, XLI, HES, PEP, Added Positions: RPRX, WMT, CWB, PFF, QQQ, TSLA, COST, BSV,

RPRX, WMT, CWB, PFF, QQQ, TSLA, COST, BSV, Reduced Positions: MSFT, ADBE, FB, V, AMZN, GOOGL, TMUS, BABA, MA, GS, PYPL, MS, DAR, BRK.B, C, AON, ADP, RHP, SPY, ABT, SPXC, GOOG, CDXS, BX, AAPL, TMO, INTC, KKR, KO, CSTM, XOM, SMED, MKL,

MSFT, ADBE, FB, V, AMZN, GOOGL, TMUS, BABA, MA, GS, PYPL, MS, DAR, BRK.B, C, AON, ADP, RHP, SPY, ABT, SPXC, GOOG, CDXS, BX, AAPL, TMO, INTC, KKR, KO, CSTM, XOM, SMED, MKL, Sold Out: EPAM, GM, LEN, DE, INTU, ZTS, JD, WHR, DHI, UNH, SCHW, BURL, MNST, GDDY, BSX, TOL, GPN, SIRI, F, NBIX, CF, BDX, NEPH, PHM, LEA, CHTR, AMT, WCN, LDOS, SHW, AWK, CRM, FIVE, FRC, RMAX, FTV, VTRS, VNT,

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 778,511 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 622.50% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,181 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 563,261 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41% Facebook Inc (FB) - 80,599 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,908 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $11.8, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 259,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Duos Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $4.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 72,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $134.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 622.50%. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 778,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1802.81%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 41,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 62.36%. The purchase prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $308.95 and $358.48, with an estimated average price of $333.73.

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01.

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28.

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92.

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49.

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6.