Saia Inc (SAIA) President & CEO Frederick J Holzgrefe Iii Sold $3.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Saia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frederick J Holzgrefe Iii (insider trades) sold 16,873 shares of SAIA on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $200.48 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Saia Inc is a transportation company. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, provides less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. Saia Inc has a market cap of $5.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $212.350000 with a P/E ratio of 40.83 and P/S ratio of 3.10. Saia Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Saia Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Saia Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP, CFO & Secretary Douglas L Col sold 3,710 shares of SAIA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $203.34. The price of the stock has increased by 4.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. Raymond R Ramu sold 8,884 shares of SAIA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $203.4. The price of the stock has increased by 4.4% since.

Director Richard D Odell sold 24,120 shares of SAIA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $206.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.

Executive VP Operations Paul C Peck sold 2,803 shares of SAIA stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $206.21. The price of the stock has increased by 2.98% since.

