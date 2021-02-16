>
Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown Sold $10.2 million of Shares

February 16, 2021 | About: MSI +1.26%

Chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Q Brown (insider trades) sold 56,040 shares of MSI on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $181.18 a share. The total sale was $10.2 million.

Motorola Solutions Inc is a communications equipment manufacturer. It provides communications infrastructure, devices such as two-way portable radios, and an array of communications network management and support services. Motorola Solutions Inc has a market cap of $31.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $183.350000 with a P/E ratio of 33.63 and P/S ratio of 4.29. The dividend yield of Motorola Solutions Inc stocks is 1.42%. Motorola Solutions Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Motorola Solutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown sold 56,040 shares of MSI stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $181.18. The price of the stock has increased by 1.2% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown sold 158,475 shares of MSI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $182.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.26% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown sold 175,008 shares of MSI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $182.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.
  • Chairman and CEO Gregory Q Brown sold 32,265 shares of MSI stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $182.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MSI, click here

.

Comments

