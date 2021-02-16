Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Corning Inc, Sells Prudential Financial Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Corning Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Prudential Financial Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GLW, AMP, MDLZ, AVGO, FNDE, OGE, VCIT, JPM, BABA, FSLR, RTX, CIBR, DIS, OKE, ADP, SSL, FURY,
- Added Positions: IWP, VEA, IVW, AGG, IVV, OEF, CVX, GLD, VZ, MSFT, VB, IBM, GILD, IEFA, AMZN, ATVI, WMT, FB, KMI, GM, V, AFL, TGT, PG, TXN, MRK, LOW, JNJ, HPQ, XLU, XLK, BP, BAC, CTAS, CMCSA, KR, LRCX, MCD, NAK, PAYX, WSO,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, T, VIG, PRU, CSCO, WBA, DJP, ADBE, IGV, AAPL, TMUS, WHR, EWW, INDA, IBTX, GSLC, IWV, DAL, FNDA, SCHF, DOW, GSIE, CONE, SCHE, ISRG, IJR, IEMG, VV, VTV, XOP, SCHM, FSKR, BLK, CHL, DISH, F, MFC, PH, QQQ, PFE, OXY, MA, GPRO, SCHP, PRAH, UA, FNDX, AMGN,
- Sold Out: SAP, IVE, EEM, TFI, VOE, SHM, CSU, ENG, JILL,
For the details of Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covenant+multifamily+offices%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 666,787 shares, 17.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 2,218,535 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 525,162 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 155,584 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 144,830 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 57,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.36. The stock is now traded at around $220.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $489.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com (FNDE)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.79%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 168,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.50%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 197,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 171.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 47,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.17%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.59 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $52.08.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79.Reduced: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC reduced to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 53.99%. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC still held 23,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 55.18%. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC still held 30,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 51.69%. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC still held 35,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC reduced to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - by 20.06%. The sale prices were between $19.13 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $20.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC still held 171,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 40.91%. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC still held 1,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 39.46%. The sale prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Covenant Multifamily Offices, LLC still held 4,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.
