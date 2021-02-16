Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, Anthem Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells PPD Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Sivik Global Healthcare LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, Anthem Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Incyte Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells PPD Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Merck Inc, LHC Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: THC, ANTM, CAH, INCY, ELAN, GRFS, RGEN, NTRA, ADPT,

THC, ANTM, CAH, INCY, ELAN, GRFS, RGEN, NTRA, ADPT, Added Positions: REGN, BDX, IQV, BMRN, GH, MDT, BSX, JNJ, ZBH, MCK, BIO,

REGN, BDX, IQV, BMRN, GH, MDT, BSX, JNJ, ZBH, MCK, BIO, Reduced Positions: CTLT, LLY, CNC, MOH, TMO, ABT, LH, EHC, CRL, DHR, HUM, BAX, OMI, UNH,

CTLT, LLY, CNC, MOH, TMO, ABT, LH, EHC, CRL, DHR, HUM, BAX, OMI, UNH, Sold Out: PPD, ABC, DGX, MRK, LHCG, AMED, BIIB, NUVA, SEM,

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 65,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 60,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 20,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 55,000 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 80,000 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29%

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $42.78, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $50.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $289.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.74 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $480.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 71.88%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $257.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.66. The stock is now traded at around $190.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $72.61 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $84.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $173.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $195.65 and $231.49, with an estimated average price of $212.94.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $231.3 and $293.33, with an estimated average price of $256.74.