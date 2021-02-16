Phillips Financial Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Fort Wayne, IN, based Investment company Phillips Financial Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Raven Industries Inc, sells BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phillips Financial Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Phillips Financial Management, Llc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $671 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, IVW, RAVN,

IUSB, IVW, RAVN, Added Positions: IJS, AGG, IAGG, BND, IXUS, IJJ, ISTB, IVE, BNDX, VTIP, BIV, USHY, VCIT, VXUS, TIP, USRT, VCSH, IJR, IGIB, SCHZ, MUB, STIP, SCHX, ITOT, IVOO, VTI, IGSB, VIOO, MGC, GNR, SPIP, LNC,

IJS, AGG, IAGG, BND, IXUS, IJJ, ISTB, IVE, BNDX, VTIP, BIV, USHY, VCIT, VXUS, TIP, USRT, VCSH, IJR, IGIB, SCHZ, MUB, STIP, SCHX, ITOT, IVOO, VTI, IGSB, VIOO, MGC, GNR, SPIP, LNC, Reduced Positions: SUB, VO, VNQ, VBR, VB, VEA, EFA, VOO, JPM, BSV, VEU, VWO, VTEB, VXF, VNQI, SPYV, SPIB, SCHA, WMB,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 181,904 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 236,735 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 429,798 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.71% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 627,088 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 324,778 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%

Phillips Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phillips Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phillips Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in Raven Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $33.89, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 36,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phillips Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.33%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 224,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phillips Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 102.77%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 42,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Phillips Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.