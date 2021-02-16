Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, ScION Tech Growth I, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Sage Rock Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, ScION Tech Growth I, Ajax I, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rock Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Sage Rock Capital Management LP owns 82 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Sage Rock Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+rock+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 1,395,600 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC.U) - 542,400 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.02% CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U) - 1,307,000 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74% Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQU) - 1,143,000 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.78% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE.U) - 956,972 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,395,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 956,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $10.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,206,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 993,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $11.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners by 96.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 588,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $12.04, with an estimated average price of $10.7.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.1.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.78.