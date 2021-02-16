>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, ScION Tech Growth I, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II

February 16, 2021 | About: RTP.U +0% CCIV +31.82% IPOE.U +0% SCOAU +0% AJAX.U +0% LCYAU +0% MAACU +0% CCIV.U +0%

Investment company Sage Rock Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V, ScION Tech Growth I, Ajax I, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rock Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Sage Rock Capital Management LP owns 82 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sage Rock Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+rock+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sage Rock Capital Management LP
  1. Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 1,395,600 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC.U) - 542,400 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.02%
  3. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U) - 1,307,000 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74%
  4. Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQU) - 1,143,000 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.78%
  5. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE.U) - 956,972 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,395,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 956,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ScION Tech Growth I (SCOAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in ScION Tech Growth I. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $10.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,206,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 993,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCYAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAACU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $11.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners by 96.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 588,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFIIU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

Sold Out: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPHU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $12.04, with an estimated average price of $10.7.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.1.

Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sage Rock Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Sage Rock Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sage Rock Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sage Rock Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sage Rock Capital Management LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)