Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Chevron Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, Netflix Inc

Investment company Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, DraftKings Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, Netflix Inc, Wells Fargo, Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPHB, LDUR, DKNG, GDX, APPN, KO, UBER, ADI, LMND, PTON, NLS, ZNGA, HYB,
- Added Positions: VB, MINT, SCHD, SPTS, NVTA, FSLY, AMZN, XLE, BND, IJR, KMB, AYX, IJK, MRK, SPDW, VUG, IJH, AGG, VTV, CRM, MSFT, HD, PFE, JNJ, AVGO, BMY, AMGN, MCD, GIS, SPYV, SHW, CVS, UNH, SPSM, GLD, GILD, PG, NEE, VGSH, FISV, TGT, SPYG, ENB, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: CVX, WORK, CSCO, V, GOOG, ZM, ACN, TCEHY, SPLG, LOW, NVDA, SNY, XLV, F, CAT, ORCL, OKTA, PEP, UPS, UL, LULU, IVV, COST, MO, PYPL, OSBC, EFA, GD, FB, ORLY, PINS, JPM, TTD, VTI, ADBE, TXN, UNP, VZ, ROKU, ABT, NVS, MMM, GOOGL, BK, BAX, BLK, CMCSA, JD, LLY, MA, NKE, PM, INTU, INTC, TTWO, VOO, AAPL, ZS,
- Sold Out: NFLX, WFC, PAYX, BKNG, AMT, TWTR, CLVS,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 792,207 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.79%
- CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 261,695 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 424,608 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 185,142 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 33,227 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 75,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $102.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Appian Corp (APPN)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $222.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 295.96%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $216.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 27,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 182.35%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 37.69%. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $97.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 73.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 84.98%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 159.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Clear Perspective Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74.
