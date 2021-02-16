HGC Investment Management Inc. Buys CONX Corp, CF Acquisition Corp IV, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A

Investment company HGC Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CONX Corp, CF Acquisition Corp IV, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp, Kismet Acquisition One Corp, Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp, sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, Churchill Capital Corp II Class A, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HGC Investment Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, HGC Investment Management Inc. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $735 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of HGC Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hgc+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

CONX Corp (CONXU) - 4,204,999 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. New Position GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U) - 3,039,267 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76% Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (FCACU) - 2,970,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIVU) - 2,400,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE.U) - 1,951,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 4,204,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,833,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,879,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,631,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,613,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $10.53.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $10.64.

HGC Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.02.