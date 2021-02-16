Public Investment Fund Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

Investment company Public Investment Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, MultiPlan Corp, Novagold Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Public Investment Fund. As of 2020Q4, Public Investment Fund owns 11 stocks with a total value of $12.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATVI, EA, TTWO, MPLN,

ATVI, EA, TTWO, MPLN, Added Positions: NG,

For the details of PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/public+investment+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 72,840,541 shares, 29.09% of the total portfolio. SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) - 32,986,504 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 14,964,119 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Carnival Corp (CCL) - 50,830,926 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 7,420,184 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Public Investment Fund initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.88%. The holding were 14,964,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Investment Fund initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $145.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 7,420,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Investment Fund initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $195.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 3,972,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Investment Fund initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 51,250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Public Investment Fund added to a holding in Novagold Resources Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,137,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.