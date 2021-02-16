BCJ Capital Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company BCJ Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCJ Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BCJ Capital Management, LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWJ, BWZ, IVOL, IWF, EWY, EWT, PFF, BWX, AMLP, IWM, USO, MTUM, EPAM, CORN, TXN, CTXS, SPHB, DRI, PGR, SBUX, TJX, ABMD, ABBV, EW, LOPE, NFE, HLI, UPS, CHTR, NWSA, CPA, LPLA, MORN, MMC, SCHD, PRPL, ROL, RYAAY, PM, SYY, SMH, VYM, WSO, MAR, EXPI, QCLN, GNRC, QUAL, GRBK, IDV, IJH, HVT, MCS, CLAR, PUMP, CEIX, LMRXF, CCOHF, CNPPF,

EWJ, BWZ, IVOL, IWF, EWY, EWT, PFF, BWX, AMLP, IWM, USO, MTUM, EPAM, CORN, TXN, CTXS, SPHB, DRI, PGR, SBUX, TJX, ABMD, ABBV, EW, LOPE, NFE, HLI, UPS, CHTR, NWSA, CPA, LPLA, MORN, MMC, SCHD, PRPL, ROL, RYAAY, PM, SYY, SMH, VYM, WSO, MAR, EXPI, QCLN, GNRC, QUAL, GRBK, IDV, IJH, HVT, MCS, CLAR, PUMP, CEIX, LMRXF, CCOHF, CNPPF, Added Positions: IJR, IEFA, IEMG, JNK, XLK, TIP, ESGU, FLOT, XLB, MINT, XLP, XLC, XLI, CWB, XLF, IVV, ESGE, MBB, XLE, KBA, IGSB, MSFT, MCD, AKAM, FB, AGG, VZ, XLRE, TSLA, PEP, VPU, HYG, SLV, VLUE, SHYG, MA, DIS, IHI, USMV, IXN, IMAX, FTCS, VWO, LUV, VTV, JBLU, WTTR, IAU, AMGN, CCL, CUK, CVE, ERF, FLMN, GHG, HA, RES, JILL, JPM, M, TUSK, MCRI, MOV, NLS, REI,

IJR, IEFA, IEMG, JNK, XLK, TIP, ESGU, FLOT, XLB, MINT, XLP, XLC, XLI, CWB, XLF, IVV, ESGE, MBB, XLE, KBA, IGSB, MSFT, MCD, AKAM, FB, AGG, VZ, XLRE, TSLA, PEP, VPU, HYG, SLV, VLUE, SHYG, MA, DIS, IHI, USMV, IXN, IMAX, FTCS, VWO, LUV, VTV, JBLU, WTTR, IAU, AMGN, CCL, CUK, CVE, ERF, FLMN, GHG, HA, RES, JILL, JPM, M, TUSK, MCRI, MOV, NLS, REI, Reduced Positions: TLT, SPY, VIG, QQQ, LQD, SHY, BNDX, GLD, XLV, EMB, IEF, SCHO, PG, WMT, XLY, JNJ, AAPL, XME, AMZN, V, PYPL, CSCO, GOOGL, EFG, UNH, GBTC, GOVT, LMT, XOM, ECF, VTI, ARCC, PFE, GUT, ITOT, ICVT, DBA, VRP, SCHG, BKT, DSU, DFEB, FT, BIV, VMBS, BSV, INTC, IBM,

TLT, SPY, VIG, QQQ, LQD, SHY, BNDX, GLD, XLV, EMB, IEF, SCHO, PG, WMT, XLY, JNJ, AAPL, XME, AMZN, V, PYPL, CSCO, GOOGL, EFG, UNH, GBTC, GOVT, LMT, XOM, ECF, VTI, ARCC, PFE, GUT, ITOT, ICVT, DBA, VRP, SCHG, BKT, DSU, DFEB, FT, BIV, VMBS, BSV, INTC, IBM, Sold Out: BIL, GDX, NEAR, SHEN, EDV, IYG, STMP, ZROZ, KHC, MCK, EA, MDT, LIN, MDLZ, PLD, VAPO, ALL, DGX, ES, D, CME, ALRM, ZTO, XLU, STRA, BSCK, ALTA, IGIB, IEI, VTRS,

For the details of BCJ Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bcj+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,095,750 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4220.44% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,570,032 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.82% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 283,864 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.76% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 951,044 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.02% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 131,530 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.39%

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 58,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 69,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $253.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4220.44%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.85%. The holding were 1,095,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.02%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 951,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 1,570,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 313,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $138.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 158,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 90.66%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 64,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $44.91.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.