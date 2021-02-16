BCJ Capital Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company BCJ Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCJ Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BCJ Capital Management, LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EWJ, BWZ, IVOL, IWF, EWY, EWT, PFF, BWX, AMLP, IWM, USO, MTUM, EPAM, CORN, TXN, CTXS, SPHB, DRI, PGR, SBUX, TJX, ABMD, ABBV, EW, LOPE, NFE, HLI, UPS, CHTR, NWSA, CPA, LPLA, MORN, MMC, SCHD, PRPL, ROL, RYAAY, PM, SYY, SMH, VYM, WSO, MAR, EXPI, QCLN, GNRC, QUAL, GRBK, IDV, IJH, HVT, MCS, CLAR, PUMP, CEIX, LMRXF, CCOHF, CNPPF,
- Added Positions: IJR, IEFA, IEMG, JNK, XLK, TIP, ESGU, FLOT, XLB, MINT, XLP, XLC, XLI, CWB, XLF, IVV, ESGE, MBB, XLE, KBA, IGSB, MSFT, MCD, AKAM, FB, AGG, VZ, XLRE, TSLA, PEP, VPU, HYG, SLV, VLUE, SHYG, MA, DIS, IHI, USMV, IXN, IMAX, FTCS, VWO, LUV, VTV, JBLU, WTTR, IAU, AMGN, CCL, CUK, CVE, ERF, FLMN, GHG, HA, RES, JILL, JPM, M, TUSK, MCRI, MOV, NLS, REI,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, SPY, VIG, QQQ, LQD, SHY, BNDX, GLD, XLV, EMB, IEF, SCHO, PG, WMT, XLY, JNJ, AAPL, XME, AMZN, V, PYPL, CSCO, GOOGL, EFG, UNH, GBTC, GOVT, LMT, XOM, ECF, VTI, ARCC, PFE, GUT, ITOT, ICVT, DBA, VRP, SCHG, BKT, DSU, DFEB, FT, BIV, VMBS, BSV, INTC, IBM,
- Sold Out: BIL, GDX, NEAR, SHEN, EDV, IYG, STMP, ZROZ, KHC, MCK, EA, MDT, LIN, MDLZ, PLD, VAPO, ALL, DGX, ES, D, CME, ALRM, ZTO, XLU, STRA, BSCK, ALTA, IGIB, IEI, VTRS,
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of BCJ Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bcj+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BCJ Capital Management, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,095,750 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4220.44%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,570,032 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.82%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 283,864 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.76%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 951,044 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.02%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 131,530 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.39%
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T (BWZ)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 58,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 69,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $253.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4220.44%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.85%. The holding were 1,095,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.02%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 951,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 1,570,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 313,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $138.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 158,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 90.66%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 64,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.Sold Out: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $44.91.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
BCJ Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of BCJ Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. BCJ Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BCJ Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BCJ Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BCJ Capital Management, LLC keeps buying